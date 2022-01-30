FGFTReb
WAGNERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Rogers82-20-02-3044
Ford334-113-41-80211
Hunt373-70-01-3516
Morales317-116-82-62321
Williams245-110-00-30413
Martinez261-74-62-3136
Price-Noel212-71-21-4317
Fletcher181-22-41-4024
Esquerra Trelles10-00-00-0010
Totals20025-5816-2410-34112172

Percentages: FG .431, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Williams 3-7, Price-Noel 2-5, Morales 1-2, Hunt 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Ford, Morales, Williams).

Turnovers: 9 (Ford 3, Morales 3, Martinez 2, Rogers).

Steals: 4 (Esquerra Trelles, Ford, Hunt, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Emilien374-82-21-70210
Hemphill71-24-60-0027
Cubbage324-105-50-52313
Higgins385-133-42-23113
Wilcox296-110-01-83315
Moreno322-64-40-2339
Haidara170-00-00-3010
Stevanic50-22-20-1012
Quartlebaum30-00-00-0010
Folk20-10-00-0000
Totals20022-5320-234-28111769

Percentages: FG .415, FT .870.

3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Wilcox 3-7, Hemphill 1-2, Moreno 1-4, Folk 0-1, Stevanic 0-1, Higgins 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Emilien).

Turnovers: 9 (Higgins 3, Emilien 2, Cubbage, Moreno, Stevanic, Wilcox).

Steals: 5 (Wilcox 2, Cubbage, Haidara, Higgins).

Technical Fouls: None.

Wagner373572
St. Francis (NY)313869

.

