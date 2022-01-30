|FG
Percentages: FG .431, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Williams 3-7, Price-Noel 2-5, Morales 1-2, Hunt 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Ford, Morales, Williams).
Turnovers: 9 (Ford 3, Morales 3, Martinez 2, Rogers).
Steals: 4 (Esquerra Trelles, Ford, Hunt, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
Percentages: FG .415, FT .870.
3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Wilcox 3-7, Hemphill 1-2, Moreno 1-4, Folk 0-1, Stevanic 0-1, Higgins 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Emilien).
Turnovers: 9 (Higgins 3, Emilien 2, Cubbage, Moreno, Stevanic, Wilcox).
Steals: 5 (Wilcox 2, Cubbage, Haidara, Higgins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Wagner
|37
|35
|—
|72
|St. Francis (NY)
|31
|38
|—
|69
.