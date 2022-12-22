|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WAKE FOREST (9-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hinds
|21
|4-10
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|1
|8
|Summiel
|26
|4-7
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|3
|9
|Harrison
|32
|3-6
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|8
|Spear
|29
|6-10
|3-5
|0-2
|3
|3
|19
|Williams
|32
|1-8
|1-2
|2-6
|5
|1
|3
|Becker
|17
|1-5
|3-5
|1-3
|1
|0
|5
|Morales
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Andrews
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Maier
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Scruggs
|13
|2-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|4
|Conley
|10
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-55
|8-14
|8-32
|13
|16
|59
Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Spear 4-8, Summiel 1-1, Harrison 1-2, Andrews 1-1, Williams 0-2, Maier 0-1, Scruggs 0-1, Conley 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Summiel 3, Andrews 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Spear 3, Summiel 3, Williams 2, Andrews 1, Becker 1, Harrison 1)
Steals: 5 (Hinds 2, Becker 1, Summiel 1, Williams 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RHODE ISLAND (9-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Squires
|21
|2-8
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|6
|Toure
|21
|1-5
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|4
|2
|Hattix-Covington
|32
|3-11
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|1
|7
|Lassiter
|22
|1-4
|5-6
|0-6
|5
|3
|8
|Phillips
|18
|2-8
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|6
|Dutat
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Debroise
|18
|3-7
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|7
|Komara
|19
|0-2
|0-0
|6-7
|1
|2
|0
|Rinat
|30
|1-8
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|5
|Sene
|11
|2-4
|0-0
|4-6
|0
|4
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-9
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|15-58
|8-10
|18-45
|9
|18
|45
Percentages: FG 25.862, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Phillips 2-4, Squires 1-4, Hattix-Covington 1-5, Lassiter 1-2, Debroise 1-3, Rinat 1-3)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hattix-Covington 2, Toure 1)
Turnovers: 18 (Toure 6, Komara 3, Squires 3, Debroise 2, Team 2, Hattix-Covington 1, Rinat 1)
Steals: 5 (Debroise 1, Hattix-Covington 1, Komara 1, Lassiter 1, Phillips 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Rhode Island
|7
|14
|13
|11
|—
|45
|Wake Forest
|17
|19
|19
|4
|—
|59
A_691
Officials_Tommi Paris, Tiara Cruse, Dee Kantner
