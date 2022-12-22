FGFTReb
WAKE FOREST (9-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hinds214-100-01-5118
Summiel264-70-01-3239
Harrison323-61-21-3128
Spear296-103-50-23319
Williams321-81-22-6513
Becker171-53-51-3105
Morales80-00-00-2020
Andrews91-20-00-1003
Maier30-10-00-1000
Scruggs132-30-01-3034
Conley100-30-00-1010
Team00-00-01-2000
Totals20022-558-148-32131659

Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Spear 4-8, Summiel 1-1, Harrison 1-2, Andrews 1-1, Williams 0-2, Maier 0-1, Scruggs 0-1, Conley 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Summiel 3, Andrews 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Spear 3, Summiel 3, Williams 2, Andrews 1, Becker 1, Harrison 1)

Steals: 5 (Hinds 2, Becker 1, Summiel 1, Williams 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
RHODE ISLAND (9-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Squires212-81-20-1026
Toure211-50-01-4042
Hattix-Covington323-110-01-5017
Lassiter221-45-60-6538
Phillips182-80-00-0006
Dutat80-10-02-3000
Debroise183-70-00-1217
Komara190-20-06-7120
Rinat301-82-21-3115
Sene112-40-04-6044
Team00-00-03-9000
Totals20015-588-1018-4591845

Percentages: FG 25.862, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Phillips 2-4, Squires 1-4, Hattix-Covington 1-5, Lassiter 1-2, Debroise 1-3, Rinat 1-3)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Hattix-Covington 2, Toure 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Toure 6, Komara 3, Squires 3, Debroise 2, Team 2, Hattix-Covington 1, Rinat 1)

Steals: 5 (Debroise 1, Hattix-Covington 1, Komara 1, Lassiter 1, Phillips 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Rhode Island714131145
Wake Forest171919459

A_691

Officials_Tommi Paris, Tiara Cruse, Dee Kantner

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you