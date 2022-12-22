RHODE ISLAND (9-2)
Squires 2-8 1-2 6, Toure 1-5 0-0 2, Hattix-Covington 3-11 0-0 7, Lassiter 1-4 5-6 8, Phillips 2-8 0-0 6, Dutat 0-1 0-0 0, Debroise 3-7 0-0 7, Komara 0-2 0-0 0, Rinat 1-8 2-2 5, Sene 2-4 0-0 4, Totals 15-58 8-10 45
WAKE FOREST (9-4)
Hinds 4-10 0-0 8, Summiel 4-7 0-0 9, Harrison 3-6 1-2 8, Spear 6-10 3-5 19, Williams 1-8 1-2 3, Becker 1-5 3-5 5, Morales 0-0 0-0 0, Andrews 1-2 0-0 3, Maier 0-1 0-0 0, Scruggs 2-3 0-0 4, Conley 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 22-55 8-14 59
|Rhode Island
|7
|14
|13
|11
|—
|45
|Wake Forest
|17
|19
|19
|4
|—
|59
3-Point Goals_Rhode Island 7-21 (Squires 1-4, Hattix-Covington 1-5, Lassiter 1-2, Phillips 2-4, Debroise 1-3, Rinat 1-3), Wake Forest 7-19 (Summiel 1-1, Harrison 1-2, Spear 4-8, Williams 0-2, Andrews 1-1, Maier 0-1, Scruggs 0-1, Conley 0-3). Assists_Rhode Island 9 (Lassiter 5), Wake Forest 13 (Williams 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Rhode Island 45 (Komara 7), Wake Forest 32 (Williams 6). Total Fouls_Rhode Island 18, Wake Forest 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_691.
