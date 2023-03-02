FGFTReb
WAKE FOREST (16-15)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hinds276-70-03-90512
Summiel404-122-21-95113
Scruggs373-31-21-4237
Spear386-194-40-71219
Williams394-100-02-73210
Becker132-50-21-2114
Andrews60-10-00-1000
Team00-00-01-4000
Totals20025-577-109-43121465

Percentages: FG 43.860, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Summiel 3-9, Spear 3-10, Williams 2-4, Becker 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 9 (Summiel 4, Scruggs 2, Spear 1, Williams 1, Becker 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Williams 5, Spear 4, Hinds 3, Summiel 3, Scruggs 1)

Steals: 8 (Hinds 4, Williams 2, Summiel 1, Spear 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
FLORIDA ST. (23-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Howard274-100-00-70412
Timpson264-126-73-90114
Bejedi341-114-70-1147
Gordon256-110-01-13112
Massengill330-30-01-3200
Myers152-40-21-4004
O'Brien212-90-01-2115
Turnage70-00-00-0110
Valenzuela120-10-00-0100
Team00-00-03-6000
Totals20019-6110-1610-3391254

Percentages: FG 31.148, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Howard 4-9, Bejedi 1-6, O'Brien 1-2, Gordon 0-2, Massengill 0-1)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 14 (Bejedi 4, Timpson 3, Gordon 3, Massengill 2, Howard 1, Myers 1)

Steals: 6 (Timpson 3, Bejedi 1, Gordon 1, Valenzuela 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Wake Forest142292065
Florida St.211381254

A_0

Officials_Talisa Green, Rod Creech, Carla Fountain

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

