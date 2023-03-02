WAKE FOREST (16-15)
Hinds 6-7 0-0 12, Summiel 4-12 2-2 13, Scruggs 3-3 1-2 7, Spear 6-19 4-4 19, Williams 4-10 0-0 10, Becker 2-5 0-2 4, Andrews 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 25-57 7-10 65
FLORIDA ST. (23-9)
Howard 4-10 0-0 12, Timpson 4-12 6-7 14, Bejedi 1-11 4-7 7, Gordon 6-11 0-0 12, Massengill 0-3 0-0 0, Myers 2-4 0-2 4, O'Brien 2-9 0-0 5, Turnage 0-0 0-0 0, Valenzuela 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 19-61 10-16 54
|Wake Forest
|14
|2
|29
|20
|—
|65
|Florida St.
|21
|13
|8
|12
|—
|54
3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 8-24 (Summiel 3-9, Spear 3-10, Williams 2-4, Becker 0-1), Florida St. 6-20 (Howard 4-9, Bejedi 1-6, Gordon 0-2, Massengill 0-1, O'Brien 1-2). Assists_Wake Forest 12 (Summiel 5), Florida St. 9 (Gordon 3). Fouled Out_Wake Forest Hinds. Rebounds_Wake Forest 43 (Hinds 9, Summiel 9), Florida St. 33 (Timpson 9). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 14, Florida St. 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.