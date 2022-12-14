APPALACHIAN ST. (6-4)
Abson 2-3 0-4 4, Gregory 6-13 0-0 12, Huntley 3-7 0-0 6, Mantis 6-8 3-3 18, Harcum 5-10 0-0 11, Walker 2-6 0-0 4, Boykin 4-7 0-0 9, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Teasett 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 3-7 66.
WAKE FOREST (7-3)
Carr 8-14 1-2 20, Marsh 2-3 1-2 5, Appleby 5-15 5-5 15, Hildreth 5-11 0-0 10, Williamson 4-13 0-0 12, Klintman 0-2 2-2 2, Bradford 1-1 0-0 2, Ituka 0-2 1-2 1, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 10-13 67.
Halftime_Appalachian St. 37-31. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 5-15 (Mantis 3-4, Boykin 1-2, Harcum 1-5, Huntley 0-1, Teasett 0-1, Walker 0-2), Wake Forest 7-16 (Williamson 4-7, Carr 3-5, Hildreth 0-1, Ituka 0-1, Appleby 0-2). Rebounds_Appalachian St. 32 (Huntley 10), Wake Forest 30 (Marsh, Hildreth, Klintman 6). Assists_Appalachian St. 9 (Walker 3), Wake Forest 11 (Appleby 4). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 14, Wake Forest 8.
