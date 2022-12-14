FGFTReb
APPALACHIAN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Abson252-30-42-7224
Gregory366-130-00-42212
Huntley193-70-05-10036
Mantis316-83-30-21118
Harcum335-100-00-31011
Walker202-60-00-3324
Boykin184-70-00-2019
Brown101-10-00-1022
Teasett80-10-00-0010
Totals20029-563-77-3291466

Percentages: FG .518, FT .429.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Mantis 3-4, Boykin 1-2, Harcum 1-5, Huntley 0-1, Teasett 0-1, Walker 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Mantis 2, Walker 2, Abson, Gregory, Huntley).

Turnovers: 14 (Gregory 5, Brown 2, Harcum 2, Abson, Boykin, Mantis, Teasett, Walker).

Steals: 6 (Mantis 2, Boykin, Gregory, Huntley, Walker).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WAKE FORESTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Carr378-141-23-52220
Marsh252-31-20-6015
Appleby345-155-50-14215
Hildreth345-110-01-63210
Williamson364-130-00-40112
Klintman170-22-24-6002
Bradford71-10-02-2002
Ituka60-21-20-0101
Taylor40-00-00-0100
Totals20025-6110-1310-3011867

Percentages: FG .410, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Williamson 4-7, Carr 3-5, Hildreth 0-1, Ituka 0-1, Appleby 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Klintman).

Turnovers: 10 (Appleby 5, Carr 2, Hildreth, Klintman, Williamson).

Steals: 9 (Appleby 3, Carr 2, Hildreth 2, Marsh, Williamson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Appalachian St.372966
Wake Forest313667

