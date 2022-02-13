VIRGINIA (3-19)
Clarkson 3-10 5-6 11, McLean 5-12 1-2 11, Miller 2-9 1-2 6, Toi 3-12 1-2 9, Valladay 3-14 4-4 10, Parker 3-4 0-0 6, Dale 0-0 0-0 0, Lawson 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 19-62 12-16 53
WAKE FOREST (13-12)
Becker 3-9 5-10 11, Morra 3-6 2-2 8, Summiel 5-8 2-2 14, Harrison 0-1 0-0 0, Spear 5-12 5-5 17, Hinds 0-1 0-0 0, Andrews 0-1 0-0 0, Scruggs 5-7 0-0 10, Williams 2-5 4-4 8, Conley 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 23-51 18-23 68
|Virginia
|12
|17
|16
|8
|—
|53
|Wake Forest
|21
|15
|12
|20
|—
|68
3-Point Goals_Virginia 3-19 (McLean 0-1, Miller 1-3, Toi 2-10, Valladay 0-4, Lawson 0-1), Wake Forest 4-16 (Becker 0-1, Summiel 2-4, Spear 2-7, Andrews 0-1, Scruggs 0-1, Williams 0-1, Conley 0-1). Assists_Virginia 9 (Valladay 4), Wake Forest 17 (Williams 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Virginia 36 (McLean 11), Wake Forest 34 (Becker 7). Total Fouls_Virginia 18, Wake Forest 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,994.