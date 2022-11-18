LA SALLE (2-2)
Doucoure 0-0 0-0 0, F.Drame 4-10 0-0 8, H.Drame 3-8 0-0 8, Brantley 2-9 2-4 7, Nickelberry 6-13 6-6 24, Gill 2-4 2-4 7, Jocius 2-4 0-2 4, Brickus 1-2 0-0 2, Shepherd 1-3 0-0 3, Sanchez-Ramos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 10-16 63.
WAKE FOREST (4-0)
Carr 5-9 0-0 10, Bradford 0-0 0-0 0, Appleby 8-14 5-5 23, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0, Williamson 2-11 2-2 6, Hildreth 4-8 1-1 9, Keller 4-7 1-1 11, Klintman 1-5 0-1 2, Monsanto 5-10 0-0 14. Totals 29-65 9-10 75.
Halftime_Wake Forest 35-33. 3-Point Goals_La Salle 11-26 (Nickelberry 6-11, H.Drame 2-6, Gill 1-1, Brantley 1-2, Shepherd 1-3, Brickus 0-1, F.Drame 0-2), Wake Forest 8-27 (Monsanto 4-7, Keller 2-4, Appleby 2-7, Hildreth 0-1, Carr 0-2, Klintman 0-2, Williamson 0-4). Rebounds_La Salle 33 (F.Drame 9), Wake Forest 33 (Carr, Williamson 6). Assists_La Salle 13 (Brantley 6), Wake Forest 12 (Appleby, Hildreth 4). Total Fouls_La Salle 16, Wake Forest 16.
