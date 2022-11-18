FGFTReb
LA SALLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Doucoure60-00-00-1000
F.Drame284-100-02-9128
H.Drame303-80-01-5018
Brantley352-92-43-8647
Nickelberry356-136-60-21324
Gill252-42-40-1447
Jocius222-40-20-6014
Brickus111-20-00-0012
Shepherd71-30-00-1103
Sanchez-Ramos10-00-00-0000
Totals20021-5310-166-33131663

Percentages: FG .396, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Nickelberry 6-11, H.Drame 2-6, Gill 1-1, Brantley 1-2, Shepherd 1-3, Brickus 0-1, F.Drame 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Jocius 3, F.Drame).

Turnovers: 16 (Brantley 6, Jocius 3, Gill 2, H.Drame 2, Brickus, Doucoure, F.Drame).

Steals: 2 (Brantley, F.Drame).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WAKE FORESTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Carr345-90-01-61310
Bradford40-00-00-1000
Appleby378-145-50-34223
Taylor30-10-00-0000
Williamson312-112-21-6126
Hildreth274-81-12-3449
Keller244-71-12-40211
Klintman201-50-11-5202
Monsanto205-100-00-50314
Totals20029-659-107-33121675

Percentages: FG .446, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Monsanto 4-7, Keller 2-4, Appleby 2-7, Hildreth 0-1, Carr 0-2, Klintman 0-2, Williamson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Monsanto 2, Carr, Keller).

Turnovers: 10 (Appleby 3, Carr 3, Bradford, Hildreth, Keller, Williamson).

Steals: 8 (Appleby 4, Klintman 3, Hildreth).

Technical Fouls: Monsanto, 10:01 second.

La Salle333063
Wake Forest354075

