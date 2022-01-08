SYRACUSE (7-8)
J.Boeheim 9-17 1-1 21, Swider 4-10 0-0 10, Edwards 3-7 0-1 6, B.Boeheim 5-20 5-5 17, Girard 3-12 5-5 13, B.Williams 2-7 0-0 4, Anselem 0-0 1-2 1, Torrence 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-75 12-14 74.
WAKE FOREST (13-3)
Mucius 5-15 4-5 18, Walton 3-5 3-4 9, Whitt 0-5 0-0 0, A.Williams 9-15 4-8 25, LaRavia 3-8 4-6 12, Sy 5-10 1-2 13, Hildreth 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 16-25 77.
Halftime_Wake Forest 38-36. 3-Point Goals_Syracuse 8-29 (Swider 2-4, J.Boeheim 2-5, B.Boeheim 2-9, Girard 2-9, B.Williams 0-2), Wake Forest 11-37 (Mucius 4-14, A.Williams 3-6, LaRavia 2-5, Sy 2-7, Walton 0-1, Whitt 0-4). Fouled Out_Edwards. Rebounds_Syracuse 42 (Swider 14), Wake Forest 36 (A.Williams 12). Assists_Syracuse 16 (Girard 7), Wake Forest 19 (Whitt 6). Total Fouls_Syracuse 21, Wake Forest 11. A_7,220 (14,665).