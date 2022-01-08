FGFTReb
SYRACUSEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Boeheim419-171-13-51221
Swider404-100-03-140410
Edwards203-70-10-5256
B.Boeheim445-205-51-76317
Girard413-125-50-37213
B.Williams242-70-00-2034
Anselem100-01-24-5021
Torrence51-20-01-1002
Totals22527-7512-1412-42162174

Percentages: FG .360, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Swider 2-4, J.Boeheim 2-5, B.Boeheim 2-9, Girard 2-9, B.Williams 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Edwards).

Turnovers: 8 (Girard 4, J.Boeheim 3, Torrence).

Steals: 6 (Edwards 2, Anselem, Girard, J.Boeheim, Torrence).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WAKE FORESTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mucius375-154-51-31018
Walton383-53-41-4429
Whitt250-50-00-4610
A.Williams459-154-83-124125
LaRavia453-84-60-94412
Sy315-101-21-40313
Hildreth40-00-00-0000
Totals22525-5816-256-36191177

Percentages: FG .431, FT .640.

3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Mucius 4-14, A.Williams 3-6, LaRavia 2-5, Sy 2-7, Walton 0-1, Whitt 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Walton 4, LaRavia, Whitt).

Turnovers: 13 (A.Williams 6, Mucius 3, Sy 2, Hildreth, LaRavia).

Steals: 4 (A.Williams, LaRavia, Mucius, Walton).

Technical Fouls: None.

Syracuse3633574
Wake Forest3831877

A_7,220 (14,665).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you