|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SYRACUSE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Boeheim
|41
|9-17
|1-1
|3-5
|1
|2
|21
|Swider
|40
|4-10
|0-0
|3-14
|0
|4
|10
|Edwards
|20
|3-7
|0-1
|0-5
|2
|5
|6
|B.Boeheim
|44
|5-20
|5-5
|1-7
|6
|3
|17
|Girard
|41
|3-12
|5-5
|0-3
|7
|2
|13
|B.Williams
|24
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|4
|Anselem
|10
|0-0
|1-2
|4-5
|0
|2
|1
|Torrence
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|225
|27-75
|12-14
|12-42
|16
|21
|74
Percentages: FG .360, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Swider 2-4, J.Boeheim 2-5, B.Boeheim 2-9, Girard 2-9, B.Williams 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Edwards).
Turnovers: 8 (Girard 4, J.Boeheim 3, Torrence).
Steals: 6 (Edwards 2, Anselem, Girard, J.Boeheim, Torrence).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WAKE FOREST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mucius
|37
|5-15
|4-5
|1-3
|1
|0
|18
|Walton
|38
|3-5
|3-4
|1-4
|4
|2
|9
|Whitt
|25
|0-5
|0-0
|0-4
|6
|1
|0
|A.Williams
|45
|9-15
|4-8
|3-12
|4
|1
|25
|LaRavia
|45
|3-8
|4-6
|0-9
|4
|4
|12
|Sy
|31
|5-10
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|3
|13
|Hildreth
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|25-58
|16-25
|6-36
|19
|11
|77
Percentages: FG .431, FT .640.
3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Mucius 4-14, A.Williams 3-6, LaRavia 2-5, Sy 2-7, Walton 0-1, Whitt 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Walton 4, LaRavia, Whitt).
Turnovers: 13 (A.Williams 6, Mucius 3, Sy 2, Hildreth, LaRavia).
Steals: 4 (A.Williams, LaRavia, Mucius, Walton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Syracuse
|36
|33
|5
|—
|74
|Wake Forest
|38
|31
|8
|—
|77
A_7,220 (14,665).