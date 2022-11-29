|FG
|Reb
|WAKE FOREST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carr
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|3
|Keller
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|2
|Appleby
|40
|11-16
|6-6
|1-4
|5
|0
|32
|Hildreth
|32
|5-10
|5-6
|2-7
|2
|4
|15
|Monsanto
|32
|5-13
|1-3
|1-2
|0
|3
|13
|Marsh
|24
|4-4
|0-1
|2-9
|0
|3
|8
|Klintman
|21
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Williamson
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Bradford
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|2
|Totals
|200
|29-54
|12-16
|8-30
|8
|20
|78
Percentages: FG .537, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Appleby 4-6, Monsanto 2-8, Carr 1-2, Williamson 1-4, Hildreth 0-2, Klintman 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Carr, Klintman).
Turnovers: 15 (Hildreth 5, Appleby 3, Bradford 2, Carr 2, Klintman, Marsh, Monsanto).
Steals: 3 (Monsanto 2, Carr).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WISCONSIN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Crowl
|29
|5-9
|3-4
|1-7
|3
|3
|15
|Wahl
|31
|6-14
|5-5
|1-4
|2
|3
|17
|Davis
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|5
|3
|Hepburn
|35
|7-18
|3-4
|1-3
|2
|3
|23
|Klesmit
|37
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|2
|Essegian
|23
|3-7
|4-4
|2-4
|2
|2
|12
|Gilmore
|18
|0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|Lindsey
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Ilver
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-56
|15-18
|6-22
|14
|18
|75
Percentages: FG .429, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Hepburn 6-12, Crowl 2-3, Essegian 2-5, Davis 1-2, Lindsey 1-2, Gilmore 0-1, Wahl 0-1, Klesmit 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Crowl).
Turnovers: 11 (Essegian 3, Crowl 2, Hepburn 2, Wahl 2, Klesmit, Lindsey).
Steals: 7 (Hepburn 3, Klesmit 3, Gilmore).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Wake Forest
|37
|41
|—
|78
|Wisconsin
|34
|41
|—
|75
A_14,435 (17,230).
