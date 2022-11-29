FGFTReb
WAKE FORESTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Carr151-30-01-3043
Keller101-10-01-3012
Appleby4011-166-61-45032
Hildreth325-105-62-72415
Monsanto325-131-31-20313
Marsh244-40-12-9038
Klintman210-20-00-1110
Williamson201-40-00-0003
Bradford61-10-00-1042
Totals20029-5412-168-3082078

Percentages: FG .537, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Appleby 4-6, Monsanto 2-8, Carr 1-2, Williamson 1-4, Hildreth 0-2, Klintman 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Carr, Klintman).

Turnovers: 15 (Hildreth 5, Appleby 3, Bradford 2, Carr 2, Klintman, Marsh, Monsanto).

Steals: 3 (Monsanto 2, Carr).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WISCONSINMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Crowl295-93-41-73315
Wahl316-145-51-42317
Davis141-20-00-1053
Hepburn357-183-41-32323
Klesmit371-30-00-1322
Essegian233-74-42-42212
Gilmore180-10-10-1200
Lindsey111-20-01-1003
Ilver20-00-00-0000
Totals20024-5615-186-22141875

Percentages: FG .429, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Hepburn 6-12, Crowl 2-3, Essegian 2-5, Davis 1-2, Lindsey 1-2, Gilmore 0-1, Wahl 0-1, Klesmit 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Crowl).

Turnovers: 11 (Essegian 3, Crowl 2, Hepburn 2, Wahl 2, Klesmit, Lindsey).

Steals: 7 (Hepburn 3, Klesmit 3, Gilmore).

Technical Fouls: None.

Wake Forest374178
Wisconsin344175

A_14,435 (17,230).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

