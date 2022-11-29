WAKE FOREST (7-1)
Carr 1-3 0-0 3, Keller 1-1 0-0 2, Appleby 11-16 6-6 32, Hildreth 5-10 5-6 15, Monsanto 5-13 1-3 13, Marsh 4-4 0-1 8, Klintman 0-2 0-0 0, Williamson 1-4 0-0 3, Bradford 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-54 12-16 78.
WISCONSIN (5-2)
Crowl 5-9 3-4 15, Wahl 6-14 5-5 17, Davis 1-2 0-0 3, Hepburn 7-18 3-4 23, Klesmit 1-3 0-0 2, Essegian 3-7 4-4 12, Gilmore 0-1 0-1 0, Lindsey 1-2 0-0 3, Ilver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 15-18 75.
Halftime_Wake Forest 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 8-24 (Appleby 4-6, Monsanto 2-8, Carr 1-2, Williamson 1-4, Hildreth 0-2, Klintman 0-2), Wisconsin 12-28 (Hepburn 6-12, Crowl 2-3, Essegian 2-5, Davis 1-2, Lindsey 1-2, Gilmore 0-1, Wahl 0-1, Klesmit 0-2). Fouled Out_Davis. Rebounds_Wake Forest 30 (Marsh 9), Wisconsin 22 (Crowl 7). Assists_Wake Forest 8 (Appleby 5), Wisconsin 14 (Crowl, Klesmit 3). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 20, Wisconsin 18. A_14,435 (17,230).
