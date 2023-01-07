FGFTReb
WAKE FORESTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Carr312-70-01-2135
Marsh232-22-42-8006
Appleby324-83-50-48513
Hildreth318-102-33-82419
Monsanto298-160-00-40221
Williamson254-92-21-22213
Klintman161-30-00-0123
Bradford130-00-00-2030
Totals20029-559-147-30142180

Percentages: FG .527, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Monsanto 5-12, Williamson 3-6, Appleby 2-4, Hildreth 1-1, Klintman 1-3, Carr 1-6).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Bradford).

Turnovers: 10 (Appleby 3, Hildreth 2, Williamson 2, Carr, Klintman, Monsanto).

Steals: 3 (Carr, Hildreth, Monsanto).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LOUISVILLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Curry242-31-23-6125
Huntley-Hatfield231-20-02-4042
Lands181-70-01-1013
Ellis367-135-90-38420
James329-161-42-80124
Traynor293-71-13-7027
Withers273-73-42-50111
Miller50-30-00-0000
Wheeler40-00-01-1010
Basili10-10-00-0000
Totals20026-5911-2014-3591672

Percentages: FG .441, FT .550.

3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (James 5-9, Withers 2-4, Lands 1-2, Ellis 1-6, Huntley-Hatfield 0-1, Miller 0-2, Traynor 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Withers).

Turnovers: 12 (Huntley-Hatfield 4, Ellis 2, James 2, Lands, Traynor, Wheeler, Withers).

Steals: 5 (Ellis 2, James 2, Curry).

Technical Fouls: None.

Wake Forest433780
Louisville264672

.

