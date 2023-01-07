|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WAKE FOREST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carr
|31
|2-7
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|3
|5
|Marsh
|23
|2-2
|2-4
|2-8
|0
|0
|6
|Appleby
|32
|4-8
|3-5
|0-4
|8
|5
|13
|Hildreth
|31
|8-10
|2-3
|3-8
|2
|4
|19
|Monsanto
|29
|8-16
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|21
|Williamson
|25
|4-9
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|2
|13
|Klintman
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|3
|Bradford
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-55
|9-14
|7-30
|14
|21
|80
Percentages: FG .527, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Monsanto 5-12, Williamson 3-6, Appleby 2-4, Hildreth 1-1, Klintman 1-3, Carr 1-6).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Bradford).
Turnovers: 10 (Appleby 3, Hildreth 2, Williamson 2, Carr, Klintman, Monsanto).
Steals: 3 (Carr, Hildreth, Monsanto).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Curry
|24
|2-3
|1-2
|3-6
|1
|2
|5
|Huntley-Hatfield
|23
|1-2
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|4
|2
|Lands
|18
|1-7
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|3
|Ellis
|36
|7-13
|5-9
|0-3
|8
|4
|20
|James
|32
|9-16
|1-4
|2-8
|0
|1
|24
|Traynor
|29
|3-7
|1-1
|3-7
|0
|2
|7
|Withers
|27
|3-7
|3-4
|2-5
|0
|1
|11
|Miller
|5
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Wheeler
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Basili
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-59
|11-20
|14-35
|9
|16
|72
Percentages: FG .441, FT .550.
3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (James 5-9, Withers 2-4, Lands 1-2, Ellis 1-6, Huntley-Hatfield 0-1, Miller 0-2, Traynor 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Withers).
Turnovers: 12 (Huntley-Hatfield 4, Ellis 2, James 2, Lands, Traynor, Wheeler, Withers).
Steals: 5 (Ellis 2, James 2, Curry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Wake Forest
|43
|37
|—
|80
|Louisville
|26
|46
|—
|72

