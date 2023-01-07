WAKE FOREST (11-5)
Carr 2-7 0-0 5, Marsh 2-2 2-4 6, Appleby 4-8 3-5 13, Hildreth 8-10 2-3 19, Monsanto 8-16 0-0 21, Williamson 4-9 2-2 13, Klintman 1-3 0-0 3, Bradford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 9-14 80.
LOUISVILLE (2-14)
Curry 2-3 1-2 5, Huntley-Hatfield 1-2 0-0 2, Lands 1-7 0-0 3, Ellis 7-13 5-9 20, James 9-16 1-4 24, Traynor 3-7 1-1 7, Withers 3-7 3-4 11, Miller 0-3 0-0 0, Wheeler 0-0 0-0 0, Basili 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 11-20 72.
Halftime_Wake Forest 43-26. 3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 13-32 (Monsanto 5-12, Williamson 3-6, Appleby 2-4, Hildreth 1-1, Klintman 1-3, Carr 1-6), Louisville 9-28 (James 5-9, Withers 2-4, Lands 1-2, Ellis 1-6, Huntley-Hatfield 0-1, Miller 0-2, Traynor 0-4). Fouled Out_Appleby. Rebounds_Wake Forest 30 (Marsh, Hildreth 8), Louisville 35 (James 8). Assists_Wake Forest 14 (Appleby 8), Louisville 9 (Ellis 8). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 21, Louisville 16.
