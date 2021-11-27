OREGON ST. (1-5)
Alatishe 4-6 2-4 10, Andela 6-8 4-4 16, Akanno 3-5 4-4 10, Davis 1-8 0-0 2, Lucas 3-7 0-0 7, Hunt 3-7 4-4 11, T.Williams 3-6 3-4 9, Silva 1-2 3-4 5, Malone-Key 3-4 0-0 6, Calloo 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-2 1-2 1, Rand 0-1 0-0 0, G.Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 21-26 77.
WAKE FOREST (6-0)
Mucius 3-9 0-0 9, Walton 4-7 1-2 9, A.Williams 7-15 9-14 24, Williamson 5-13 3-3 14, LaRavia 6-9 5-6 17, Hildreth 2-4 0-0 5, Whitt 1-3 0-0 2, Marsh 0-0 0-0 0, Sy 0-2 0-0 0, McCray 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 18-25 80.
Halftime_Wake Forest 48-29. 3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 2-14 (Hunt 1-3, Lucas 1-5, Calloo 0-1, Davis 0-1, Malone-Key 0-1, T.Williams 0-1, Akanno 0-2), Wake Forest 6-23 (Mucius 3-9, Hildreth 1-1, A.Williams 1-4, Williamson 1-7, Sy 0-1, Whitt 0-1). Fouled Out_Alatishe, Walton. Rebounds_Oregon St. 29 (Alatishe, Andela, Hunt 5), Wake Forest 28 (LaRavia 7). Assists_Oregon St. 7 (T.Williams 5), Wake Forest 11 (LaRavia 5). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 22, Wake Forest 19. A_2,146 (2,200).