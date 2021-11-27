|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Alatishe
|27
|4-6
|2-4
|1-5
|0
|5
|10
|Andela
|23
|6-8
|4-4
|1-5
|0
|0
|16
|Akanno
|23
|3-5
|4-4
|0-4
|0
|2
|10
|Davis
|22
|1-8
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|2
|Lucas
|23
|3-7
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|7
|Hunt
|30
|3-7
|4-4
|1-5
|0
|2
|11
|T.Williams
|28
|3-6
|3-4
|0-1
|5
|3
|9
|Silva
|16
|1-2
|3-4
|1-2
|0
|2
|5
|Malone-Key
|13
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|6
|Calloo
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Johnson
|5
|0-2
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|1
|Rand
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|G.Taylor
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|27-58
|21-26
|5-29
|7
|22
|77
Percentages: FG .466, FT .808.
3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Hunt 1-3, Lucas 1-5, Calloo 0-1, Davis 0-1, Malone-Key 0-1, T.Williams 0-1, Akanno 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Alatishe 2, Andela 2, Davis).
Turnovers: 12 (Alatishe 3, Davis 3, Hunt 2, T.Williams 2, Akanno, Lucas).
Steals: 6 (T.Williams 2, Akanno, G.Taylor, Hunt, Lucas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WAKE FOREST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mucius
|33
|3-9
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|3
|9
|Walton
|30
|4-7
|1-2
|2-6
|2
|5
|9
|A.Williams
|37
|7-15
|9-14
|0-3
|4
|3
|24
|Williamson
|41
|5-13
|3-3
|0-1
|0
|1
|14
|LaRavia
|41
|6-9
|5-6
|5-7
|5
|2
|17
|Hildreth
|18
|2-4
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|3
|5
|Whitt
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Marsh
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Sy
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|McCray
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|28-62
|18-25
|7-28
|11
|19
|80
Percentages: FG .452, FT .720.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Mucius 3-9, Hildreth 1-1, A.Williams 1-4, Williamson 1-7, Sy 0-1, Whitt 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (A.Williams, Sy).
Turnovers: 12 (A.Williams 4, Hildreth 2, LaRavia 2, Williamson 2, Marsh, Sy).
Steals: 7 (LaRavia 3, Hildreth, Marsh, Mucius, Williamson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oregon St.
|29
|40
|8
|—
|77
|Wake Forest
|48
|21
|11
|—
|80
A_2,146 (2,200).