FGFTReb
OREGON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Alatishe274-62-41-50510
Andela236-84-41-50016
Akanno233-54-40-40210
Davis221-80-01-4022
Lucas233-70-00-0107
Hunt303-74-41-50211
T.Williams283-63-40-1539
Silva161-23-41-2025
Malone-Key133-40-00-2026
Calloo50-20-00-1110
Johnson50-21-20-0021
Rand50-10-00-0010
G.Taylor50-00-00-0000
Totals22527-5821-265-2972277

Percentages: FG .466, FT .808.

3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Hunt 1-3, Lucas 1-5, Calloo 0-1, Davis 0-1, Malone-Key 0-1, T.Williams 0-1, Akanno 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Alatishe 2, Andela 2, Davis).

Turnovers: 12 (Alatishe 3, Davis 3, Hunt 2, T.Williams 2, Akanno, Lucas).

Steals: 6 (T.Williams 2, Akanno, G.Taylor, Hunt, Lucas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WAKE FORESTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mucius333-90-00-5039
Walton304-71-22-6259
A.Williams377-159-140-34324
Williamson415-133-30-10114
LaRavia416-95-65-75217
Hildreth182-40-00-5035
Whitt101-30-00-0002
Marsh90-00-00-1020
Sy40-20-00-0000
McCray20-00-00-0000
Totals22528-6218-257-28111980

Percentages: FG .452, FT .720.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Mucius 3-9, Hildreth 1-1, A.Williams 1-4, Williamson 1-7, Sy 0-1, Whitt 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (A.Williams, Sy).

Turnovers: 12 (A.Williams 4, Hildreth 2, LaRavia 2, Williamson 2, Marsh, Sy).

Steals: 7 (LaRavia 3, Hildreth, Marsh, Mucius, Williamson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oregon St.2940877
Wake Forest48211180

A_2,146 (2,200).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

