FGFTReb
CLEMSONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Schieffelin191-30-02-3042
Tyson387-143-43-142319
Hall307-167-71-90322
Beadle153-32-20-1058
Galloway347-170-00-14316
Wiggins293-61-11-43110
D.Hunter130-30-00-0240
Godfrey120-10-01-2120
Middlebrooks100-30-01-2110
Totals20028-6613-149-36132677

Percentages: FG .424, FT .929.

3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Wiggins 3-5, Tyson 2-7, Galloway 2-9, Hall 1-4, D.Hunter 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Godfrey, Hall).

Turnovers: 11 (Hall 4, Galloway 3, Beadle 2, Godfrey, Schieffelin).

Steals: 4 (Beadle, D.Hunter, Schieffelin, Wiggins).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WAKE FORESTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Carr367-123-42-113318
Marsh171-10-00-1042
Appleby406-1410-140-37124
Hildreth335-146-74-101417
Monsanto286-102-20-31117
Williamson212-50-01-1126
Bradford181-31-62-5033
Klintman70-20-01-3000
Totals20028-6122-3310-37131887

Percentages: FG .459, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Monsanto 3-7, Williamson 2-4, Appleby 2-7, Carr 1-2, Hildreth 1-5, Klintman 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Carr 3).

Turnovers: 5 (Appleby 3, Hildreth 2).

Steals: 7 (Appleby 5, Hildreth 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Clemson383977
Wake Forest483987

A_8,047 (14,665).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

