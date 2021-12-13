ETSU (1-9)
Huston 3-10 4-4 10, Adams 1-3 0-0 2, Hooks 5-12 0-0 11, Moore 5-14 4-4 18, Thompson 2-9 0-0 6, Burdick 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Carrington 3-4 2-2 11, Kirtner 0-0 0-0 0, Ryce 0-1 0-0 0, Vananda 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-59 10-10 58
WAKE FOREST (9-1)
Cowles 9-9 1-2 20, Hinds 2-4 3-6 7, Andrews 0-7 2-4 2, Spear 14-25 2-2 40, Williams 3-9 1-2 7, Maier 0-4 0-0 0, Conley 4-9 4-4 14, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-67 13-20 90
|ETSU
|12
|17
|12
|17
|—
|58
|Wake Forest
|12
|23
|27
|28
|—
|90
3-Point Goals_ETSU 10-27 (Hooks 1-3, Moore 4-12, Thompson 2-6, Burdick 0-1, Carrington 3-3, Vananda 0-2), Wake Forest 13-27 (Cowles 1-1, Andrews 0-1, Spear 10-17, Williams 0-1, Maier 0-3, Conley 2-4). Assists_ETSU 9 (Moore 4), Wake Forest 14 (Williams 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_ETSU 31 (Huston 4-8), Wake Forest 44 (Cowles 7-11). Total Fouls_ETSU 14, Wake Forest 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,245.