|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WAKE FOREST (9-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cowles
|31
|9-9
|1-2
|7-11
|1
|4
|20
|Hinds
|30
|2-4
|3-6
|5-12
|3
|3
|7
|Andrews
|33
|0-7
|2-4
|3-11
|1
|0
|2
|Spear
|35
|14-25
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|2
|40
|Williams
|30
|3-9
|1-2
|2-2
|4
|0
|7
|Maier
|13
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Conley
|28
|4-9
|4-4
|1-4
|2
|2
|14
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-67
|13-20
|19-44
|14
|11
|90
Percentages: FG 47.761, FT .650.
3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (Spear 10-17, Conley 2-4, Cowles 1-1, Andrews 0-1, Williams 0-1, Maier 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Hinds 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Cowles 2, Andrews 2, Spear 2, Williams 2, Conley 2, Hinds 1)
Steals: 11 (Hinds 4, Cowles 2, Williams 2, Spear 1, Maier 1, Conley 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ETSU (1-9)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Huston
|30
|3-10
|4-4
|4-8
|0
|2
|10
|Adams
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|2
|2
|Hooks
|24
|5-12
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|11
|Moore
|37
|5-14
|4-4
|2-2
|4
|0
|18
|Thompson
|32
|2-9
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|6
|Burdick
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Davis
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Carrington
|19
|3-4
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|1
|11
|Kirtner
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Ryce
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Vananda
|19
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-59
|10-10
|14-31
|9
|14
|58
Percentages: FG 32.203, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Moore 4-12, Carrington 3-3, Thompson 2-6, Hooks 1-3, Burdick 0-1, Vananda 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Moore 1)
Turnovers: 19 (Moore 4, Thompson 3, Huston 2, Vananda 2, Team 2, Adams 1, Hooks 1, Burdick 1, Davis 1, Carrington 1, Kirtner 1)
Steals: 7 (Moore 2, Hooks 1, Thompson 1, Burdick 1, Davis 1, Vananda 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|ETSU
|12
|17
|12
|17
|—
|58
|Wake Forest
|12
|23
|27
|28
|—
|90
A_1,245
Officials_Ryan Durham, Erika Herriman, Rod Creech