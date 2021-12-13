FGFTReb
WAKE FOREST (9-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cowles319-91-27-111420
Hinds302-43-65-12337
Andrews330-72-43-11102
Spear3514-252-20-23240
Williams303-91-22-2407
Maier130-40-00-0000
Conley284-94-41-42214
Team00-00-01-2000
Totals20032-6713-2019-44141190

Percentages: FG 47.761, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (Spear 10-17, Conley 2-4, Cowles 1-1, Andrews 0-1, Williams 0-1, Maier 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Hinds 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Cowles 2, Andrews 2, Spear 2, Williams 2, Conley 2, Hinds 1)

Steals: 11 (Hinds 4, Cowles 2, Williams 2, Spear 1, Maier 1, Conley 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
ETSU (1-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Huston303-104-44-80210
Adams171-30-02-6122
Hooks245-120-00-20311
Moore375-144-42-24018
Thompson322-90-01-2226
Burdick80-30-01-2000
Davis60-00-00-0010
Carrington193-42-20-40111
Kirtner50-00-00-0010
Ryce30-10-00-0010
Vananda190-30-01-1210
Team00-00-03-4000
Totals20019-5910-1014-3191458

Percentages: FG 32.203, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Moore 4-12, Carrington 3-3, Thompson 2-6, Hooks 1-3, Burdick 0-1, Vananda 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Moore 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Moore 4, Thompson 3, Huston 2, Vananda 2, Team 2, Adams 1, Hooks 1, Burdick 1, Davis 1, Carrington 1, Kirtner 1)

Steals: 7 (Moore 2, Hooks 1, Thompson 1, Burdick 1, Davis 1, Vananda 1)

Technical Fouls: None

ETSU1217121758
Wake Forest1223272890

A_1,245

Officials_Ryan Durham, Erika Herriman, Rod Creech

