NORTH CAROLINA (15-9)
Black 1-4 0-2 2, Nance 5-8 1-2 11, Bacot 7-15 3-5 17, Davis 4-12 8-8 16, Love 9-25 2-2 24, Johnson 1-3 4-4 6, Trimble 2-3 0-0 4, Nickel 0-1 3-3 3, Washington 1-2 0-0 2, D.Dunn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-74 21-26 85.
WAKE FOREST (16-9)
Carr 3-7 0-0 7, Bradford 3-4 2-3 8, Appleby 6-20 23-28 35, Hildreth 2-9 1-2 5, Monsanto 4-11 5-5 16, Klintman 2-3 0-1 5, Williamson 2-3 2-2 6, Marsh 5-5 0-1 10. Totals 27-62 33-42 92.
Halftime_Wake Forest 47-25. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 4-18 (Love 4-9, Bacot 0-1, D.Dunn 0-1, Washington 0-1, Nance 0-2, Davis 0-4), Wake Forest 5-19 (Monsanto 3-9, Klintman 1-1, Carr 1-3, Appleby 0-6). Fouled Out_Bacot, Trimble, Hildreth. Rebounds_North Carolina 47 (Bacot 11), Wake Forest 31 (Appleby, Monsanto 7). Assists_North Carolina 9 (Davis 5), Wake Forest 12 (Appleby 11). Total Fouls_North Carolina 28, Wake Forest 16. A_11,318 (14,665).
