|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Black
|29
|1-4
|0-2
|4-10
|0
|1
|2
|Nance
|27
|5-8
|1-2
|2-10
|2
|3
|11
|Bacot
|22
|7-15
|3-5
|5-11
|0
|5
|17
|Davis
|31
|4-12
|8-8
|1-5
|5
|3
|16
|Love
|35
|9-25
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|4
|24
|Johnson
|26
|1-3
|4-4
|2-5
|1
|4
|6
|Trimble
|12
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|5
|4
|Nickel
|10
|0-1
|3-3
|0-0
|1
|2
|3
|Washington
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|D.Dunn
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-74
|21-26
|14-47
|9
|28
|85
Percentages: FG .405, FT .808.
3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Love 4-9, Bacot 0-1, D.Dunn 0-1, Washington 0-1, Nance 0-2, Davis 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Love 2, Nance 2, Black, Trimble).
Turnovers: 12 (Bacot 3, Davis 3, Black 2, Love 2, Johnson, Washington).
Steals: 4 (Black 2, Bacot, Davis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WAKE FOREST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carr
|32
|3-7
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|7
|Bradford
|17
|3-4
|2-3
|1-6
|1
|3
|8
|Appleby
|38
|6-20
|23-28
|2-7
|11
|1
|35
|Hildreth
|31
|2-9
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|5
|5
|Monsanto
|33
|4-11
|5-5
|0-7
|0
|2
|16
|Klintman
|22
|2-3
|0-1
|0-4
|0
|1
|5
|Williamson
|14
|2-3
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|6
|Marsh
|13
|5-5
|0-1
|0-4
|0
|1
|10
|Totals
|200
|27-62
|33-42
|4-31
|12
|16
|92
Percentages: FG .435, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Monsanto 3-9, Klintman 1-1, Carr 1-3, Appleby 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Carr 3, Klintman 2, Bradford).
Turnovers: 5 (Appleby, Bradford, Carr, Hildreth, Monsanto).
Steals: 7 (Hildreth 3, Carr 2, Appleby, Monsanto).
Technical Fouls: None.
|North Carolina
|25
|60
|—
|85
|Wake Forest
|47
|45
|—
|92
A_11,318 (14,665).
