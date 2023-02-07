FGFTReb
NORTH CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Black291-40-24-10012
Nance275-81-22-102311
Bacot227-153-55-110517
Davis314-128-81-55316
Love359-252-20-30424
Johnson261-34-42-5146
Trimble122-30-00-1054
Nickel100-13-30-0123
Washington61-20-00-1002
D.Dunn20-10-00-1010
Totals20030-7421-2614-4792885

Percentages: FG .405, FT .808.

3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Love 4-9, Bacot 0-1, D.Dunn 0-1, Washington 0-1, Nance 0-2, Davis 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Love 2, Nance 2, Black, Trimble).

Turnovers: 12 (Bacot 3, Davis 3, Black 2, Love 2, Johnson, Washington).

Steals: 4 (Black 2, Bacot, Davis).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WAKE FORESTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Carr323-70-01-3027
Bradford173-42-31-6138
Appleby386-2023-282-711135
Hildreth312-91-20-0055
Monsanto334-115-50-70216
Klintman222-30-10-4015
Williamson142-32-20-0016
Marsh135-50-10-40110
Totals20027-6233-424-31121692

Percentages: FG .435, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Monsanto 3-9, Klintman 1-1, Carr 1-3, Appleby 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Carr 3, Klintman 2, Bradford).

Turnovers: 5 (Appleby, Bradford, Carr, Hildreth, Monsanto).

Steals: 7 (Hildreth 3, Carr 2, Appleby, Monsanto).

Technical Fouls: None.

North Carolina256085
Wake Forest474592

A_11,318 (14,665).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you