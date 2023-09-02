|At St. Andrews GC (Old Course)
|St. Andrews, Scotland
|Yardage: 7,297; Par: 21
|Saturday
|GREAT BRITAIN & IRELAND 7½, UNITED STATES 4½
|Foursomes
|Great Britain & Ireland 3, United States 1
Gordon Sargent and Dylan Menante, U.S., def. Barclay Brown and Mark Power, GB&I, 3 and 2.
Calum Scott and Connor Graham, GB&I, def. Caleb Surratt and Ben James, U.S., 3 and 2.
Matthew McClean and John Gough, GB&I, def. Preston Summerhays and David Ford, U.S., 1 up.
Alex Maguire and James Ashfield, GB&I, def. Nick Dunlap and Stewart Hagestad, U.S., 1 up.
|Singles
|Great Britan & Ireland, 4½, United States 3½
Caleb Surratt, U.S., def. Barclay Brown, GB&I, 4 and 3.
Calum Scott, GB&I, def. Nick Grabelcik, U.S., 2 and 1.
Gordon Sargent, U.S., def. Jack Bigham, GB&I, 1 up.
Liam Nolan, GB&I, def. Austin Greaser, U.S., 1 up.
Mark Power, GB&I, def. David Ford, U.S., 1 up.
Preston Summerhays, U.S., halved with Matthew McClean, GB&I.
Stewart Hagestad, U.S., def. Alex Maguire, GB&I, 4 and 3.
John Gough, GB&I, def. Nick Dunlap, U.S., 6 and 5.
