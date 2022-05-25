|Los Angeles
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|Totals
|27
|1
|6
|1
|T.Turner ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Taylor cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Muncy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lux lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Adams c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Robles cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bellinger ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Barnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Betts ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strnge-Gordon ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Washington
|000
|001
|00x
|—
|1
DP_Los Angeles 1, Washington 1. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Washington 5. 2B_Taylor (9), Alberto (3), Cruz (3), Franco (11). SB_T.Turner 2 (10).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:53. A_23,341 (41,339).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.