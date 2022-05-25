Los AngelesWashington
Totals32060Totals27161
T.Turner ss3010Hernández 2b4011
Freeman 1b3000Thomas lf4000
J.Turner 3b4010Soto rf3000
Ríos dh4010Cruz dh3020
Taylor cf-rf3010Bell 1b3010
Muncy 2b3000Franco 3b3010
Lux lf4010Adams c3000
Alberto rf2010Robles cf1100
Bellinger ph-cf2000Escobar ss2010
Barnes c2000Hernandez ph1000
Betts ph1000Strnge-Gordon ss0000
Smith c1000

Los Angeles0000000000
Washington00000100x1

DP_Los Angeles 1, Washington 1. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Washington 5. 2B_Taylor (9), Alberto (3), Cruz (3), Franco (11). SB_T.Turner 2 (10).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Urías L,3-4641133
Almonte220002
Washington
Fedde W,3-3640016
Edwards Jr. H,1100011
Finnegan H,6110012
Rainey S,4-6110010

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:53. A_23,341 (41,339).

