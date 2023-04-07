WashingtonColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals40101910Totals365105
Call lf4113Profar lf5001
Candelario 3b4112Bryant rf4011
Meneses dh3120Blackmon dh4020
Smith 1b5121Cron 1b4010
Ruiz c5021Montero 3b4110
García 2b4220McMahon 2b4111
Vargas 2b1000Díaz c3110
Thomas rf5330Daza cf4121
Abrams ss5133Tovar ss4111
Robles cf4030

Washington22202002010
Colorado0101003005

E_Montero (1). DP_Washington 0, Colorado 3. LOB_Washington 9, Colorado 6. 2B_Meneses (2), Tovar (2). 3B_Abrams 2 (2). HR_Call (1), Candelario (2), McMahon (2). SB_Robles (1). SF_Candelario (1), Call (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Gore W,2-0652226
Ramírez1-333300
Harvey2-310000
Edwards Jr.110001
Finnegan100001
Colorado
Ureña L,0-222-376431
Blach21-352201
Bird220011
Lamet132200
Hand120001

WP_Lamet.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:38. A_30,869 (50,144).

