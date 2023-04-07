|Washington
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|10
|19
|10
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|Call lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Profar lf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Bryant rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Meneses dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Smith 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ruiz c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Montero 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|García 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|McMahon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Vargas 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Thomas rf
|5
|3
|3
|0
|Daza cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Abrams ss
|5
|1
|3
|3
|Tovar ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Washington
|222
|020
|020
|—
|10
|Colorado
|010
|100
|300
|—
|5
E_Montero (1). DP_Washington 0, Colorado 3. LOB_Washington 9, Colorado 6. 2B_Meneses (2), Tovar (2). 3B_Abrams 2 (2). HR_Call (1), Candelario (2), McMahon (2). SB_Robles (1). SF_Candelario (1), Call (2).
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|6
|4
|3
|1
|2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Lamet.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:38. A_30,869 (50,144).
