|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|10
|19
|10
|4
|4
|Call lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.222
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.194
|Meneses dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.219
|Smith 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Ruiz c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|García 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Vargas 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Thomas rf
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Abrams ss
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|2
|.280
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.375
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|2
|8
|Profar lf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.100
|Bryant rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.344
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Montero 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|McMahon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.200
|Díaz c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Daza cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Tovar ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|Washington
|222
|020
|020_10
|19
|0
|Colorado
|010
|100
|300_5
|10
|1
E_Montero (1). LOB_Washington 9, Colorado 6. 2B_Meneses (2), Tovar (2). 3B_Abrams 2 (2). HR_Call (1), off Ureña; Candelario (2), off Ureña; McMahon (2), off Gore. RBIs_Call 3 (7), Candelario 2 (3), Abrams 3 (3), Smith (2), Ruiz (3), McMahon (3), Daza (1), Tovar (2), Profar (1), Bryant (3). SB_Robles (1). CS_Thomas (1). SF_Candelario, Call.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Meneses, Candelario, Call); Colorado 2 (McMahon, Montero). RISP_Washington 5 for 10; Colorado 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Montero, Profar. GIDP_Smith, Ruiz.
DP_Colorado 3 (Tovar, Cron; Cron, Tovar; McMahon, Tovar, Cron).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gore, W, 2-0
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|98
|2.38
|Ramírez
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|11
|6.23
|Harvey
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.70
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Finnegan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|18.90
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña, L, 0-2
|2
|2-3
|7
|6
|4
|3
|1
|71
|14.40
|Blach
|2
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|45
|6.75
|Bird
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|7.20
|Lamet
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|12.00
|Hand
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Harvey 1-1, Blach 2-0. WP_Lamet.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:38. A_30,869 (50,144).
