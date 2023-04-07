WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals4010191044
Call lf411310.222
Candelario 3b411201.194
Meneses dh312020.219
Smith 1b512100.286
Ruiz c502100.269
García 2b422000.208
Vargas 2b100000.111
Thomas rf533000.375
Abrams ss513302.280
Robles cf403011.375

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36510528
Profar lf500102.100
Bryant rf401110.344
Blackmon dh402000.321
Cron 1b401001.258
Montero 3b411000.321
McMahon 2b411103.200
Díaz c311010.200
Daza cf412100.250
Tovar ss411102.200

Washington222020020_10190
Colorado010100300_5101

E_Montero (1). LOB_Washington 9, Colorado 6. 2B_Meneses (2), Tovar (2). 3B_Abrams 2 (2). HR_Call (1), off Ureña; Candelario (2), off Ureña; McMahon (2), off Gore. RBIs_Call 3 (7), Candelario 2 (3), Abrams 3 (3), Smith (2), Ruiz (3), McMahon (3), Daza (1), Tovar (2), Profar (1), Bryant (3). SB_Robles (1). CS_Thomas (1). SF_Candelario, Call.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Meneses, Candelario, Call); Colorado 2 (McMahon, Montero). RISP_Washington 5 for 10; Colorado 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Montero, Profar. GIDP_Smith, Ruiz.

DP_Colorado 3 (Tovar, Cron; Cron, Tovar; McMahon, Tovar, Cron).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gore, W, 2-0652226982.38
Ramírez1-333300116.23
Harvey2-31000072.70
Edwards Jr.110001130.00
Finnegan1000011118.90
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ureña, L, 0-222-3764317114.40
Blach21-352201456.75
Bird220011197.20
Lamet1322001112.00
Hand120001173.38

Inherited runners-scored_Harvey 1-1, Blach 2-0. WP_Lamet.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:38. A_30,869 (50,144).

