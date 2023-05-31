|Washington
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|10
|12
|10
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|Thomas rf-cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Betts rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|García 2b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Meneses dh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|W.Smith c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Garrett lf-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Taylor lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|D.Smith 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|M.Vargas 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz c
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Rojas ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Abrams ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|T.Thompson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Call cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vargas ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Washington
|021
|020
|032
|—
|10
|Los Angeles
|301
|000
|110
|—
|6
E_García (2), Graterol (1). DP_Washington 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Washington 7, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Meneses (14), García (8), Garrett (5), Martinez (14), Rojas (5). HR_Ruiz 2 (7), Abrams (6), Candelario (7), García (4), Betts 2 (13), W.Smith (8). SB_Taylor 2 (6), Freeman 2 (8), Call (4), Rojas 2 (3), Candelario (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Corbin
|5
|7
|4
|3
|4
|2
|Edwards Jr. H,12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Finnegan W,2-2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Harvey S,3-7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Los Angeles
|Syndergaard
|5
|7
|5
|5
|2
|2
|Ferguson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vesia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Graterol L,2-2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Bickford
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
Finnegan pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Syndergaard (Call), Graterol (Ruiz).
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:49. A_36,552 (56,000).
