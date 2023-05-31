WashingtonLos Angeles
Totals39101210Totals376116
Thomas rf-cf5000Betts rf5222
García 2b5123Freeman 1b4220
Meneses dh5230W.Smith c4122
Dickerson lf3000Martinez dh3010
Garrett lf-rf1110Muncy 3b4001
Candelario 3b3123Taylor lf3110
D.Smith 1b5000M.Vargas 2b5000
Ruiz c4333Rojas ss5021
Abrams ss5111T.Thompson cf3010
Call cf2000Heyward ph-cf1000
I.Vargas ph-lf1100

Washington02102003210
Los Angeles3010001106

E_García (2), Graterol (1). DP_Washington 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Washington 7, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Meneses (14), García (8), Garrett (5), Martinez (14), Rojas (5). HR_Ruiz 2 (7), Abrams (6), Candelario (7), García (4), Betts 2 (13), W.Smith (8). SB_Taylor 2 (6), Freeman 2 (8), Call (4), Rojas 2 (3), Candelario (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Corbin574342
Edwards Jr. H,12110022
Finnegan W,2-2122213
Harvey S,3-7210002
Los Angeles
Syndergaard575522
Ferguson110001
Vesia110012
Graterol L,2-2113001
Bickford122201

Finnegan pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Syndergaard (Call), Graterol (Ruiz).

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:49. A_36,552 (56,000).

