WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3910159512
Call lf320023.196
Candelario 3b512200.268
Meneses 1b604202.259
García 2b402110.236
Thomas rf511003.278
Smith dh412011.243
Adams c311011.167
Abrams ss511301.212
Robles cf432101.305

MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37494411
Buxton dh411112.243
Gallo 1b410002.258
b-Solano ph100000.308
Correa ss403111.227
Kepler rf411001.175
c-Castro ph100001.208
Polanco 2b511001.222
Larnach lf401200.233
Miranda 3b402000.229
Vázquez c300012.298
Taylor cf200011.231
a-Gordon ph-cf100000.104

Washington220100302_10151
Minnesota001010200_490

a-grounded out for Taylor in the 8th. b-popped out for Gallo in the 9th. c-struck out for Kepler in the 9th.

E_Adams (1). LOB_Washington 11, Minnesota 10. 2B_Candelario (4), Meneses (6), Robles (3), Kepler (3), Polanco (1), Larnach (2). 3B_Robles (1). HR_Abrams (1), off Woods Richardson; Buxton (3), off Kuhl. RBIs_Meneses 2 (7), García (7), Candelario 2 (11), Abrams 3 (8), Robles (5), Buxton (7), Correa (8), Larnach 2 (15). SF_Candelario. S_Adams.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 7 (Thomas 3, Adams 2, Meneses, Call); Minnesota 5 (Polanco 3, Miranda, Buxton). RISP_Washington 6 for 19; Minnesota 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Candelario, García, Abrams. GIDP_Adams.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Correa, Polanco, Gallo).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kuhl32-331145967.36
Thompson, W, 2-121-321004351.15
Harris132200194.50
Edwards Jr.100001110.96
Banda110001206.00
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
P.López, L, 1-2485526833.00
Woods Richardson42-375535979.64
Headrick1-30000132.70

Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 2-0, Headrick 2-0. HBP_P.López 2 (Call,Robles). WP_Kuhl, P.López. PB_Adams (1), Vázquez (1).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T_3:09. A_23,045 (38,544).

