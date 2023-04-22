|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|10
|15
|9
|5
|12
|Call lf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.196
|Candelario 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.268
|Meneses 1b
|6
|0
|4
|2
|0
|2
|.259
|García 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.236
|Thomas rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.278
|Smith dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Adams c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Abrams ss
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.212
|Robles cf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.305
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|9
|4
|4
|11
|Buxton dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.243
|Gallo 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|b-Solano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.227
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|c-Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Polanco 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Larnach lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.233
|Miranda 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.298
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|a-Gordon ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.104
|Washington
|220
|100
|302_10
|15
|1
|Minnesota
|001
|010
|200_4
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Taylor in the 8th. b-popped out for Gallo in the 9th. c-struck out for Kepler in the 9th.
E_Adams (1). LOB_Washington 11, Minnesota 10. 2B_Candelario (4), Meneses (6), Robles (3), Kepler (3), Polanco (1), Larnach (2). 3B_Robles (1). HR_Abrams (1), off Woods Richardson; Buxton (3), off Kuhl. RBIs_Meneses 2 (7), García (7), Candelario 2 (11), Abrams 3 (8), Robles (5), Buxton (7), Correa (8), Larnach 2 (15). SF_Candelario. S_Adams.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 7 (Thomas 3, Adams 2, Meneses, Call); Minnesota 5 (Polanco 3, Miranda, Buxton). RISP_Washington 6 for 19; Minnesota 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Candelario, García, Abrams. GIDP_Adams.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Correa, Polanco, Gallo).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl
|3
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|4
|5
|96
|7.36
|Thompson, W, 2-1
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|35
|1.15
|Harris
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|4.50
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.96
|Banda
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|6.00
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|P.López, L, 1-2
|4
|8
|5
|5
|2
|6
|83
|3.00
|Woods Richardson
|4
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|3
|5
|97
|9.64
|Headrick
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 2-0, Headrick 2-0. HBP_P.López 2 (Call,Robles). WP_Kuhl, P.López. PB_Adams (1), Vázquez (1).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T_3:09. A_23,045 (38,544).
