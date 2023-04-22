|Washington
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|10
|15
|9
|Totals
|37
|4
|9
|4
|Call lf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Buxton dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Candelario 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Gallo 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Meneses 1b
|6
|0
|4
|2
|Solano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|García 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Thomas rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Smith dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Adams c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Polanco 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Abrams ss
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Larnach lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Robles cf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|Miranda 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|220
|100
|302
|—
|10
|Minnesota
|001
|010
|200
|—
|4
E_Adams (1). DP_Washington 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Washington 11, Minnesota 10. 2B_Candelario (4), Meneses (6), Robles (3), Kepler (3), Polanco (1), Larnach (2). 3B_Robles (1). HR_Abrams (1), Buxton (3). SF_Candelario (2). S_Adams (1).
|3
|3
|1
|1
|4
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_P.López 2 (Call,Robles). WP_Kuhl, P.López.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T_3:09. A_23,045 (38,544).
