WashingtonMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals3910159Totals37494
Call lf3200Buxton dh4111
Candelario 3b5122Gallo 1b4100
Meneses 1b6042Solano ph1000
García 2b4021Correa ss4031
Thomas rf5110Kepler rf4110
Smith dh4120Castro ph1000
Adams c3110Polanco 2b5110
Abrams ss5113Larnach lf4012
Robles cf4321Miranda 3b4020
Vázquez c3000
Taylor cf2000
Gordon ph-cf1000

Washington22010030210
Minnesota0010102004

E_Adams (1). DP_Washington 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Washington 11, Minnesota 10. 2B_Candelario (4), Meneses (6), Robles (3), Kepler (3), Polanco (1), Larnach (2). 3B_Robles (1). HR_Abrams (1), Buxton (3). SF_Candelario (2). S_Adams (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Kuhl32-331145
Thompson W,2-121-321004
Harris132200
Edwards Jr.100001
Banda110001
Minnesota
P.López L,1-2485526
Woods Richardson42-375535
Headrick1-300001

HBP_P.López 2 (Call,Robles). WP_Kuhl, P.López.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T_3:09. A_23,045 (38,544).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you