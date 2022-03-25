FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Caldwell-Pope33:272-104-41-3228
Hachimura26:455-120-00-51111
Porzingis32:2411-225-72-103330
Kispert30:443-80-01-1027
Satoransky28:562-42-21-3606
Avdija31:497-164-40-104121
Gill23:172-30-00-5124
I.Smith19:043-60-00-3606
Bryant13:341-24-40-5047
Totals240:0036-8319-215-452315100

Percentages: FG .434, FT .905.

3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Avdija 3-7, Porzingis 3-8, Bryant 1-1, Hachimura 1-5, Kispert 1-5, Gill 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Kispert 2, Porzingis 2, Avdija, Gill, I.Smith).

Turnovers: 17 (Avdija 4, I.Smith 4, Kispert 2, Porzingis 2, Bryant, Caldwell-Pope, Gill, Hachimura, Satoransky).

Steals: 6 (Porzingis 2, Satoransky 2, Caldwell-Pope, Kispert).

Technical Fouls: Wizards, 5:52 first; Hachimura, 00:38 second; Wizards, 10:22 third.

FGFTReb
DETROITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bey27:233-111-20-4128
Grant7:302-40-00-1105
Stewart25:095-82-22-81412
Cunningham35:0311-220-03-79422
Joseph22:001-33-30-3116
Bagley III34:3710-165-51-50025
Hayes28:474-80-00-64310
McGruder26:081-120-03-7133
Key18:272-60-01-5034
Jackson14:560-62-21-3102
Totals240:0039-9613-1411-49192097

Percentages: FG .406, FT .929.

3-Point Goals: 6-32, .188 (Hayes 2-2, Grant 1-2, Joseph 1-2, Bey 1-8, McGruder 1-8, Key 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Cunningham 0-2, Bagley III 0-3, Jackson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Hayes 3, Key 2, Bagley III, Cunningham, Stewart).

Turnovers: 15 (Hayes 4, Cunningham 3, Grant 2, Key 2, McGruder 2, Stewart 2).

Steals: 9 (Bagley III 2, Bey 2, Hayes 2, McGruder 2, Joseph).

Technical Fouls: Cunningham, 00:03 second; coach Dwane Casey, 9:32 third; Pistons, 2:52 fourth.

Washington25351921100
Detroit2420262797

A_18,943 (20,491). T_2:13.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you