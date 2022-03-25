|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Caldwell-Pope
|33:27
|2-10
|4-4
|1-3
|2
|2
|8
|Hachimura
|26:45
|5-12
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|1
|11
|Porzingis
|32:24
|11-22
|5-7
|2-10
|3
|3
|30
|Kispert
|30:44
|3-8
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|7
|Satoransky
|28:56
|2-4
|2-2
|1-3
|6
|0
|6
|Avdija
|31:49
|7-16
|4-4
|0-10
|4
|1
|21
|Gill
|23:17
|2-3
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|2
|4
|I.Smith
|19:04
|3-6
|0-0
|0-3
|6
|0
|6
|Bryant
|13:34
|1-2
|4-4
|0-5
|0
|4
|7
|Totals
|240:00
|36-83
|19-21
|5-45
|23
|15
|100
Percentages: FG .434, FT .905.
3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Avdija 3-7, Porzingis 3-8, Bryant 1-1, Hachimura 1-5, Kispert 1-5, Gill 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Kispert 2, Porzingis 2, Avdija, Gill, I.Smith).
Turnovers: 17 (Avdija 4, I.Smith 4, Kispert 2, Porzingis 2, Bryant, Caldwell-Pope, Gill, Hachimura, Satoransky).
Steals: 6 (Porzingis 2, Satoransky 2, Caldwell-Pope, Kispert).
Technical Fouls: Wizards, 5:52 first; Hachimura, 00:38 second; Wizards, 10:22 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DETROIT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bey
|27:23
|3-11
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|2
|8
|Grant
|7:30
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|5
|Stewart
|25:09
|5-8
|2-2
|2-8
|1
|4
|12
|Cunningham
|35:03
|11-22
|0-0
|3-7
|9
|4
|22
|Joseph
|22:00
|1-3
|3-3
|0-3
|1
|1
|6
|Bagley III
|34:37
|10-16
|5-5
|1-5
|0
|0
|25
|Hayes
|28:47
|4-8
|0-0
|0-6
|4
|3
|10
|McGruder
|26:08
|1-12
|0-0
|3-7
|1
|3
|3
|Key
|18:27
|2-6
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|3
|4
|Jackson
|14:56
|0-6
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|39-96
|13-14
|11-49
|19
|20
|97
Percentages: FG .406, FT .929.
3-Point Goals: 6-32, .188 (Hayes 2-2, Grant 1-2, Joseph 1-2, Bey 1-8, McGruder 1-8, Key 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Cunningham 0-2, Bagley III 0-3, Jackson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Hayes 3, Key 2, Bagley III, Cunningham, Stewart).
Turnovers: 15 (Hayes 4, Cunningham 3, Grant 2, Key 2, McGruder 2, Stewart 2).
Steals: 9 (Bagley III 2, Bey 2, Hayes 2, McGruder 2, Joseph).
Technical Fouls: Cunningham, 00:03 second; coach Dwane Casey, 9:32 third; Pistons, 2:52 fourth.
|Washington
|25
|35
|19
|21
|—
|100
|Detroit
|24
|20
|26
|27
|—
|97
A_18,943 (20,491). T_2:13.
Commented
