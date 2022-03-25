WASHINGTON (100)
Caldwell-Pope 2-10 4-4 8, Hachimura 5-12 0-0 11, Porzingis 11-22 5-7 30, Kispert 3-8 0-0 7, Satoransky 2-4 2-2 6, Avdija 7-16 4-4 21, Gill 2-3 0-0 4, Bryant 1-2 4-4 7, I.Smith 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 36-83 19-21 100.
DETROIT (97)
Bey 3-11 1-2 8, Grant 2-4 0-0 5, Stewart 5-8 2-2 12, Cunningham 11-22 0-0 22, Joseph 1-3 3-3 6, Bagley III 10-16 5-5 25, Key 2-6 0-0 4, Hayes 4-8 0-0 10, Jackson 0-6 2-2 2, McGruder 1-12 0-0 3. Totals 39-96 13-14 97.
|Washington
|25
|35
|19
|21
|—
|100
|Detroit
|24
|20
|26
|27
|—
|97
3-Point Goals_Washington 9-30 (Avdija 3-7, Porzingis 3-8, Bryant 1-1, Hachimura 1-5, Kispert 1-5, Gill 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-3), Detroit 6-32 (Hayes 2-2, Grant 1-2, Joseph 1-2, Bey 1-8, McGruder 1-8, Key 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Cunningham 0-2, Bagley III 0-3, Jackson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 45 (Avdija, Porzingis 10), Detroit 49 (Stewart 8). Assists_Washington 23 (I.Smith, Satoransky 6), Detroit 19 (Cunningham 9). Total Fouls_Washington 15, Detroit 20. A_18,943 (20,491)
