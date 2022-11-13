FGFTReb
MEMPHISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Aldama28:446-110-02-72515
Brooks28:297-222-21-42519
Adams29:236-80-06-106512
Jones36:157-182-20-35117
Konchar36:333-90-00-9137
Roddy27:405-111-21-50011
LaRavia25:531-50-00-5322
Clarke15:181-72-43-5024
Chandler11:452-50-01-3215
Totals240:0038-967-1014-51212492

Percentages: FG .396, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Aldama 3-4, Brooks 3-9, Chandler 1-3, Konchar 1-3, Jones 1-4, LaRavia 0-2, Roddy 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Aldama 3, Clarke, LaRavia, Roddy).

Turnovers: 16 (Adams 3, Brooks 3, LaRavia 3, Aldama 2, Jones 2, Chandler, Clarke, Roddy).

Steals: 7 (Jones 3, Adams, Aldama, Konchar, LaRavia).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Avdija33:548-161-30-25421
Kuzma34:254-130-11-11319
Porzingis31:237-155-63-62425
Kispert32:035-80-00-21012
Morris27:224-101-21-66010
Goodwin26:083-71-21-84210
Barton22:413-90-01-5307
Gafford16:371-13-72-5135
Hachimura15:271-70-00-2113
Totals240:0036-8611-219-472615102

Percentages: FG .419, FT .524.

3-Point Goals: 19-40, .475 (Porzingis 6-10, Avdija 4-7, Goodwin 3-4, Kispert 2-2, Hachimura 1-2, Barton 1-4, Morris 1-4, Kuzma 1-7).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Gafford 2, Porzingis 2, Goodwin, Morris).

Turnovers: 15 (Kuzma 4, Avdija 3, Gafford 2, Morris 2, Porzingis 2, Barton, Kispert).

Steals: 9 (Kispert 2, Morris 2, Porzingis 2, Avdija, Barton, Goodwin).

Technical Fouls: None.

Memphis1932231892
Washington23322720102

A_17,667 (20,356). T_2:13.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you