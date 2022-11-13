|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Aldama
|28:44
|6-11
|0-0
|2-7
|2
|5
|15
|Brooks
|28:29
|7-22
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|5
|19
|Adams
|29:23
|6-8
|0-0
|6-10
|6
|5
|12
|Jones
|36:15
|7-18
|2-2
|0-3
|5
|1
|17
|Konchar
|36:33
|3-9
|0-0
|0-9
|1
|3
|7
|Roddy
|27:40
|5-11
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|0
|11
|LaRavia
|25:53
|1-5
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|2
|2
|Clarke
|15:18
|1-7
|2-4
|3-5
|0
|2
|4
|Chandler
|11:45
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|5
|Totals
|240:00
|38-96
|7-10
|14-51
|21
|24
|92
Percentages: FG .396, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Aldama 3-4, Brooks 3-9, Chandler 1-3, Konchar 1-3, Jones 1-4, LaRavia 0-2, Roddy 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Aldama 3, Clarke, LaRavia, Roddy).
Turnovers: 16 (Adams 3, Brooks 3, LaRavia 3, Aldama 2, Jones 2, Chandler, Clarke, Roddy).
Steals: 7 (Jones 3, Adams, Aldama, Konchar, LaRavia).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Avdija
|33:54
|8-16
|1-3
|0-2
|5
|4
|21
|Kuzma
|34:25
|4-13
|0-1
|1-11
|3
|1
|9
|Porzingis
|31:23
|7-15
|5-6
|3-6
|2
|4
|25
|Kispert
|32:03
|5-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|12
|Morris
|27:22
|4-10
|1-2
|1-6
|6
|0
|10
|Goodwin
|26:08
|3-7
|1-2
|1-8
|4
|2
|10
|Barton
|22:41
|3-9
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|0
|7
|Gafford
|16:37
|1-1
|3-7
|2-5
|1
|3
|5
|Hachimura
|15:27
|1-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|36-86
|11-21
|9-47
|26
|15
|102
Percentages: FG .419, FT .524.
3-Point Goals: 19-40, .475 (Porzingis 6-10, Avdija 4-7, Goodwin 3-4, Kispert 2-2, Hachimura 1-2, Barton 1-4, Morris 1-4, Kuzma 1-7).
Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Gafford 2, Porzingis 2, Goodwin, Morris).
Turnovers: 15 (Kuzma 4, Avdija 3, Gafford 2, Morris 2, Porzingis 2, Barton, Kispert).
Steals: 9 (Kispert 2, Morris 2, Porzingis 2, Avdija, Barton, Goodwin).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Memphis
|19
|32
|23
|18
|—
|92
|Washington
|23
|32
|27
|20
|—
|102
A_17,667 (20,356). T_2:13.
