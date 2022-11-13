MEMPHIS (92)
Aldama 6-11 0-0 15, Brooks 7-22 2-2 19, Adams 6-8 0-0 12, Jones 7-18 2-2 17, Konchar 3-9 0-0 7, Clarke 1-7 2-4 4, LaRavia 1-5 0-0 2, Roddy 5-11 1-2 11, Chandler 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 38-96 7-10 92.
WASHINGTON (102)
Avdija 8-16 1-3 21, Kuzma 4-13 0-1 9, Porzingis 7-15 5-6 25, Kispert 5-8 0-0 12, Morris 4-10 1-2 10, Hachimura 1-7 0-0 3, Gafford 1-1 3-7 5, Barton 3-9 0-0 7, Goodwin 3-7 1-2 10. Totals 36-86 11-21 102.
|Memphis
|19
|32
|23
|18
|—
|92
|Washington
|23
|32
|27
|20
|—
|102
3-Point Goals_Memphis 9-28 (Aldama 3-4, Brooks 3-9, Chandler 1-3, Konchar 1-3, Jones 1-4, LaRavia 0-2, Roddy 0-3), Washington 19-40 (Porzingis 6-10, Avdija 4-7, Goodwin 3-4, Kispert 2-2, Hachimura 1-2, Barton 1-4, Morris 1-4, Kuzma 1-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 51 (Adams 10), Washington 47 (Kuzma 11). Assists_Memphis 21 (Adams 6), Washington 26 (Morris 6). Total Fouls_Memphis 24, Washington 15. A_17,667 (20,356)
