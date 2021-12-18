WASHINGTON (109)
Caldwell-Pope 5-14 0-0 13, Kuzma 4-12 0-0 8, Gafford 5-10 2-3 12, Beal 13-24 9-10 37, Dinwiddie 0-7 0-0 0, Avdija 4-5 1-2 11, Bertans 0-1 0-0 0, Harrell 4-6 2-3 11, Holiday 1-3 0-0 2, Neto 6-12 2-2 15. Totals 42-94 16-20 109.
UTAH (103)
Bogdanovic 6-15 3-4 18, O'Neale 3-6 1-2 9, Gobert 4-4 3-6 11, Ingles 3-7 0-0 9, Mitchell 12-25 4-5 32, Gay 2-6 3-4 8, Whiteside 1-4 1-2 3, Clarkson 4-14 3-5 12, Forrest 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 35-81 19-30 103.
|Washington
|27
|29
|28
|25
|—
|109
|Utah
|33
|20
|27
|23
|—
|103
3-Point Goals_Washington 9-31 (Caldwell-Pope 3-9, Avdija 2-2, Beal 2-5, Neto 1-3, Dinwiddie 0-3, Kuzma 0-6), Utah 14-44 (Mitchell 4-12, Bogdanovic 3-6, Ingles 3-7, O'Neale 2-4, Gay 1-5, Clarkson 1-10). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 47 (Gafford 9), Utah 46 (Gobert 19). Assists_Washington 27 (Beal 7), Utah 17 (Mitchell 5). Total Fouls_Washington 23, Utah 23. A_18,306 (18,306)