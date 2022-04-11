WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals4111151179
C.Hernandez 2b512010.238
Soto rf411020.222
Strange-Gordon lf000000.000
Cruz dh411020.200
Bell 1b532212.333
Ruiz c511002.313
Y.Hernandez lf312010.333
Robles cf010100.000
Thomas cf-lf-rf512303.167
Franco 3b514500.278
Escobar ss500002.067

AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3124238
Albies 2b411001.125
Olson 1b210020.500
Riley 3b400003.294
Ozuna lf402100.333
Duvall cf401100.167
Rosario rf300011.059
Swanson ss400002.125
Piña c300000.000
Arcia dh300001.167

Washington005000150_11150
Atlanta100000001_241

E_Rosario (1). LOB_Washington 11, Atlanta 5. 2B_Thomas (1), Franco (1), Albies (1). HR_Franco (1), off Ynoa. RBIs_Bell 2 (4), Thomas 3 (3), Franco 5 (5), Robles (1), Ozuna (3), Duvall (2). CS_Y.Hernandez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 7 (Ruiz 2, C.Hernandez, Escobar 3, Bell); Atlanta 1 (Swanson). RISP_Washington 7 for 23; Atlanta 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Franco, Soto, Cruz, Olson.

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rogers, W, 1-051-321123741.69
Arano12-300003284.91
Harvey100001160.00
Murphy121111283.38
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ynoa, L, 0-13755247215.00
Strider31-331133711.69
Davidson22-3555225816.88

Inherited runners-scored_Arano 1-0, Davidson 2-1. HBP_Davidson (Robles). WP_Ynoa.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:33. A_42,263 (41,084).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you