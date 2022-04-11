|Washington
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|11
|15
|11
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|C.Hernandez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Olson 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Strnge-Gordon lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Bell 1b
|5
|3
|2
|2
|Duvall cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Ruiz c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Rosario rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Hernandez lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Robles cf
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Piña c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas cf-lf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Arcia dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|5
|1
|4
|5
|Escobar ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|005
|000
|150
|—
|11
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|001
|—
|2
E_Rosario (1). LOB_Washington 11, Atlanta 5. 2B_Thomas (1), Franco (1), Albies (1). HR_Franco (1).
HBP_Davidson (Robles). WP_Ynoa.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:33. A_42,263 (41,084).
