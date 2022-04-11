WashingtonAtlanta
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals41111511Totals31242
C.Hernandez 2b5120Albies 2b4110
Soto rf4110Olson 1b2100
Strnge-Gordon lf0000Riley 3b4000
Cruz dh4110Ozuna lf4021
Bell 1b5322Duvall cf4011
Ruiz c5110Rosario rf3000
Y.Hernandez lf3120Swanson ss4000
Robles cf0101Piña c3000
Thomas cf-lf5123Arcia dh3000
Franco 3b5145
Escobar ss5000

Washington00500015011
Atlanta1000000012

E_Rosario (1). LOB_Washington 11, Atlanta 5. 2B_Thomas (1), Franco (1), Albies (1). HR_Franco (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Rogers W,1-051-321123
Arano12-300003
Harvey100001
Murphy121111
Atlanta
Ynoa L,0-1375524
Strider31-331133
Davidson22-355522

HBP_Davidson (Robles). WP_Ynoa.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:33. A_42,263 (41,084).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you