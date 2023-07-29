|Washington
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|11
|13
|11
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|Abrams ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Thomas rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Candelario 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Alonso dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Meneses dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|García 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|McNeil rf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Smith 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Canha 1b-rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|S.Garrett lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Adams c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Stewart rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Call cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Alvarez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Vientos 3b-1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Mendick 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Baty ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Washington
|413
|000
|003
|—
|11
|New York
|010
|120
|002
|—
|6
E_Vientos (2), Gott (1). DP_Washington 0, New York 1. LOB_Washington 7, New York 6. 2B_Candelario (30), Adams 2 (8), Vientos (2), Canha (15), Baty (11). HR_Pham (10), Lindor (20), Alvarez (20), Vientos (2). SB_García (8). SF_S.Garrett (3).
|5
|6
|4
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|8
|8
|6
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
HBP_Corbin (Nimmo), Hartwig (Candelario). WP_Corbin, Hartwig.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:04. A_30,858 (42,136).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.