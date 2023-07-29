WashingtonNew York
Abrams ss5110Nimmo cf4100
Thomas rf5011Lindor ss4122
Candelario 3b3221Alonso dh5000
Meneses dh5222Pham lf4121
García 2b5220McNeil rf-2b4000
Do.Smith 1b5012Canha 1b-rf3120
S.Garrett lf3212Vogelbach ph1000
Adams c5123Stewart rf0000
Call cf3110Alvarez c4111
Vientos 3b-1b4122
Mendick 2b2000
Baty ph-3b2010

Washington41300000311
New York0101200026

E_Vientos (2), Gott (1). DP_Washington 0, New York 1. LOB_Washington 7, New York 6. 2B_Candelario (30), Adams 2 (8), Vientos (2), Canha (15), Baty (11). HR_Pham (10), Lindor (20), Alvarez (20), Vientos (2). SB_García (8). SF_S.Garrett (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Corbin W,7-1152-364402
Weems11-300003
Thompson1-310011
Finnegan H,82-300001
Machado132201
New York
Carrasco L,3-521-388612
R.Garrett22-310013
Leone110010
Dr.Smith100001
Gott100011
Hartwig133302

HBP_Corbin (Nimmo), Hartwig (Candelario). WP_Corbin, Hartwig.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:04. A_30,858 (42,136).

