|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|11
|13
|11
|4
|9
|Abrams ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Thomas rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Candelario 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.258
|Meneses dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.281
|García 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Do.Smith 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.265
|S.Garrett lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.262
|Adams c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.304
|Call cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.212
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|1
|8
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.231
|Alonso dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|McNeil rf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Canha 1b-rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|b-Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Stewart rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Alvarez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Vientos 3b-1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.227
|Mendick 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|a-Baty ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Washington
|413
|000
|003_11
|13
|0
|New York
|010
|120
|002_6
|10
|2
a-struck out for Mendick in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Canha in the 8th.
E_Vientos (2), Gott (1). LOB_Washington 7, New York 6. 2B_Candelario (30), Adams 2 (8), Vientos (2), Canha (15), Baty (11). HR_Pham (10), off Corbin; Lindor (20), off Corbin; Alvarez (20), off Machado; Vientos (2), off Machado. RBIs_Meneses 2 (55), Do.Smith 2 (30), S.Garrett 2 (29), Candelario (53), Adams 3 (15), Thomas (55), Vientos 2 (8), Pham (36), Lindor 2 (64), Alvarez (42). SB_García (8). SF_S.Garrett.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Thomas, Meneses, Candelario, Call); New York 4 (Alvarez, Mendick, Alonso, Vogelbach). RISP_Washington 8 for 18; New York 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Thomas 2, Do.Smith, Nimmo. GIDP_Meneses.
DP_New York 1 (Vientos, Mendick, Canha).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 7-11
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|2
|93
|5.07
|Weems
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|3.14
|Thompson
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|4.66
|Finnegan, H, 8
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.07
|Machado
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|8.10
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, L, 3-5
|2
|1-3
|8
|8
|6
|1
|2
|63
|6.40
|R.Garrett
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|36
|0.00
|Leone
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|4.40
|Dr.Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.04
|Gott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|7.04
|Hartwig
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|29
|4.76
Inherited runners-scored_Weems 1-0, Finnegan 2-0, R.Garrett 1-1. HBP_Corbin (Nimmo), Hartwig (Candelario). WP_Corbin, Hartwig.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:04. A_30,858 (42,136).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.