WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3911131149
Abrams ss511001.253
Thomas rf501101.286
Candelario 3b322111.258
Meneses dh522200.281
García 2b522002.268
Do.Smith 1b501201.265
S.Garrett lf321211.262
Adams c512301.304
Call cf311021.212

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37610618
Nimmo cf410001.256
Lindor ss412211.231
Alonso dh500001.217
Pham lf412101.270
McNeil rf-2b400000.252
Canha 1b-rf312000.244
b-Vogelbach ph100001.226
Stewart rf000000.200
Alvarez c411100.232
Vientos 3b-1b412201.227
Mendick 2b200001.071
a-Baty ph-3b201001.230

Washington413000003_11130
New York010120002_6102

a-struck out for Mendick in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Canha in the 8th.

E_Vientos (2), Gott (1). LOB_Washington 7, New York 6. 2B_Candelario (30), Adams 2 (8), Vientos (2), Canha (15), Baty (11). HR_Pham (10), off Corbin; Lindor (20), off Corbin; Alvarez (20), off Machado; Vientos (2), off Machado. RBIs_Meneses 2 (55), Do.Smith 2 (30), S.Garrett 2 (29), Candelario (53), Adams 3 (15), Thomas (55), Vientos 2 (8), Pham (36), Lindor 2 (64), Alvarez (42). SB_García (8). SF_S.Garrett.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Thomas, Meneses, Candelario, Call); New York 4 (Alvarez, Mendick, Alonso, Vogelbach). RISP_Washington 8 for 18; New York 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Thomas 2, Do.Smith, Nimmo. GIDP_Meneses.

DP_New York 1 (Vientos, Mendick, Canha).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, W, 7-1152-364402935.07
Weems11-300003203.14
Thompson1-310011134.66
Finnegan, H, 82-30000193.07
Machado132201158.10
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Carrasco, L, 3-521-388612636.40
R.Garrett22-310013360.00
Leone110010164.40
Dr.Smith100001134.04
Gott100011147.04
Hartwig133302294.76

Inherited runners-scored_Weems 1-0, Finnegan 2-0, R.Garrett 1-1. HBP_Corbin (Nimmo), Hartwig (Candelario). WP_Corbin, Hartwig.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:04. A_30,858 (42,136).

