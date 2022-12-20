WASHINGTON (113)
Avdija 4-8 6-6 16, Kuzma 10-19 4-6 29, Gafford 5-6 2-6 12, Beal 8-20 11-14 27, Morris 4-10 0-1 9, Gibson 2-2 2-2 6, Kispert 2-5 1-2 6, Barton 2-5 0-0 6, Goodwin 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 38-80 26-37 113.
PHOENIX (110)
Bridges 4-11 1-2 10, Craig 3-7 0-0 6, Ayton 12-20 6-6 30, Lee 1-2 0-0 2, Paul 3-11 5-7 12, Wainright 1-5 0-0 2, Biyombo 3-4 1-2 7, Shamet 10-21 2-2 31, Washington Jr. 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 41-89 15-19 110.
|Washington
|27
|26
|27
|33
|—
|113
|Phoenix
|30
|18
|30
|32
|—
|110
3-Point Goals_Washington 11-27 (Kuzma 5-10, Barton 2-4, Avdija 2-5, Morris 1-2, Kispert 1-3, Goodwin 0-1, Beal 0-2), Phoenix 13-32 (Shamet 9-16, Washington Jr. 2-4, Paul 1-3, Bridges 1-4, Lee 0-1, Craig 0-2, Wainright 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 41 (Avdija 10), Phoenix 44 (Ayton 13). Assists_Washington 22 (Beal, Kuzma 6), Phoenix 26 (Paul 11). Total Fouls_Washington 14, Phoenix 23. A_17,071 (18,422)
