|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Avdija
|36:12
|4-8
|6-6
|1-10
|4
|4
|16
|Kuzma
|36:48
|10-19
|4-6
|0-6
|6
|0
|29
|Gafford
|29:24
|5-6
|2-6
|5-9
|1
|2
|12
|Beal
|35:17
|8-20
|11-14
|2-6
|6
|1
|27
|Morris
|36:23
|4-10
|0-1
|1-2
|3
|0
|9
|Gibson
|18:36
|2-2
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|5
|6
|Kispert
|18:16
|2-5
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|6
|Barton
|17:27
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|6
|Goodwin
|11:37
|1-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|38-80
|26-37
|9-41
|22
|14
|113
Percentages: FG .475, FT .703.
3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Kuzma 5-10, Barton 2-4, Avdija 2-5, Morris 1-2, Kispert 1-3, Goodwin 0-1, Beal 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Avdija, Beal, Gibson, Morris).
Turnovers: 9 (Barton 3, Beal 2, Kuzma 2, Gafford, Gibson).
Steals: 9 (Morris 3, Gibson 2, Kuzma 2, Beal, Gafford).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|39:28
|4-11
|1-2
|1-3
|3
|3
|10
|Craig
|30:04
|3-7
|0-0
|5-8
|2
|3
|6
|Ayton
|32:08
|12-20
|6-6
|4-13
|0
|5
|30
|Lee
|17:39
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Paul
|35:38
|3-11
|5-7
|2-4
|11
|3
|12
|Shamet
|35:23
|10-21
|2-2
|0-2
|5
|2
|31
|Wainright
|21:29
|1-5
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|1
|2
|Biyombo
|15:49
|3-4
|1-2
|1-5
|1
|4
|7
|Washington Jr.
|12:22
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|0
|10
|Totals
|240:00
|41-89
|15-19
|15-44
|26
|23
|110
Percentages: FG .461, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Shamet 9-16, Washington Jr. 2-4, Paul 1-3, Bridges 1-4, Lee 0-1, Craig 0-2, Wainright 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Ayton).
Turnovers: 14 (Ayton 4, Bridges 4, Paul 3, Biyombo, Lee, Shamet).
Steals: 2 (Paul 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Washington
|27
|26
|27
|33
|—
|113
|Phoenix
|30
|18
|30
|32
|—
|110
A_17,071 (18,422). T_2:19.
