FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Avdija36:124-86-61-104416
Kuzma36:4810-194-60-66029
Gafford29:245-62-65-91212
Beal35:178-2011-142-66127
Morris36:234-100-11-2309
Gibson18:362-22-20-2156
Kispert18:162-51-20-2006
Barton17:272-50-00-1106
Goodwin11:371-50-00-3022
Totals240:0038-8026-379-412214113

Percentages: FG .475, FT .703.

3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Kuzma 5-10, Barton 2-4, Avdija 2-5, Morris 1-2, Kispert 1-3, Goodwin 0-1, Beal 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Avdija, Beal, Gibson, Morris).

Turnovers: 9 (Barton 3, Beal 2, Kuzma 2, Gafford, Gibson).

Steals: 9 (Morris 3, Gibson 2, Kuzma 2, Beal, Gafford).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges39:284-111-21-33310
Craig30:043-70-05-8236
Ayton32:0812-206-64-130530
Lee17:391-20-00-2022
Paul35:383-115-72-411312
Shamet35:2310-212-20-25231
Wainright21:291-50-02-5112
Biyombo15:493-41-21-5147
Washington Jr.12:224-80-00-23010
Totals240:0041-8915-1915-442623110

Percentages: FG .461, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Shamet 9-16, Washington Jr. 2-4, Paul 1-3, Bridges 1-4, Lee 0-1, Craig 0-2, Wainright 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Ayton).

Turnovers: 14 (Ayton 4, Bridges 4, Paul 3, Biyombo, Lee, Shamet).

Steals: 2 (Paul 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Washington27262733113
Phoenix30183032110

A_17,071 (18,422). T_2:19.

