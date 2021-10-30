BOSTON (112)
Tatum 10-32 7-7 27, Williams 2-5 2-2 6, Horford 4-9 0-0 8, Brown 14-24 6-7 34, Schroder 1-7 4-6 6, Parker 2-5 0-0 4, Kanter 1-3 0-0 2, Langford 1-3 0-0 2, Pritchard 2-4 0-0 5, Richardson 7-15 3-3 18. Totals 44-107 22-25 112.
WASHINGTON (115)
Caldwell-Pope 1-5 0-0 2, Kuzma 6-14 3-7 17, Harrell 6-14 7-8 20, Beal 12-32 9-9 36, Dinwiddie 6-18 7-8 20, Avdija 1-4 1-2 3, Bertans 2-10 1-1 7, Kispert 0-0 0-0 0, Holiday 2-3 1-1 6, Neto 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 38-104 29-36 115.
|Boston
|20
|27
|26
|30
|6
|3
|—
|112
|Washington
|25
|28
|23
|27
|6
|6
|—
|115
3-Point Goals_Boston 2-26 (Pritchard 1-3, Richardson 1-4, Langford 0-2, Williams 0-2, Schroder 0-3, Brown 0-5, Tatum 0-5), Washington 10-36 (Beal 3-8, Kuzma 2-4, Bertans 2-9, Harrell 1-3, Dinwiddie 1-7, Caldwell-Pope 0-2). Fouled Out_Boston None, Washington 1 (Harrell). Rebounds_Boston 54 (Tatum 15), Washington 62 (Kuzma 17). Assists_Boston 23 (Schroder 9), Washington 19 (Beal 6). Total Fouls_Boston 32, Washington 22. A_15,813 (20,356)