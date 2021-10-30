FGFTReb
BOSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Tatum45:4910-327-72-153527
Williams24:092-52-22-4046
Horford40:564-90-00-10548
Brown47:2314-246-70-62334
Schroder42:231-74-61-4946
Richardson36:497-153-31-30518
Pritchard18:212-40-00-3125
Langford17:361-30-01-4222
Parker12:022-50-00-2124
Kanter4:321-30-01-3012
Totals290:0044-10722-258-542332112

Percentages: FG .411, FT .880.

3-Point Goals: 2-26, .077 (Pritchard 1-3, Richardson 1-4, Horford 0-1, Parker 0-1, Langford 0-2, Williams 0-2, Schroder 0-3, Brown 0-5, Tatum 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 10 (Horford 6, Brown, Richardson, Tatum, Williams).

Turnovers: 11 (Tatum 4, Brown 3, Parker, Pritchard, Richardson, Schroder).

Steals: 8 (Schroder 3, Tatum 2, Brown, Horford, Richardson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Caldwell-Pope41:241-50-00-2422
Kuzma47:576-143-73-171417
Harrell35:046-147-85-141620
Beal46:1012-329-91-76136
Dinwiddie39:476-187-81-94120
Avdija24:081-41-22-7023
Bertans21:372-101-10-3027
Neto18:282-40-00-3324
Holiday11:352-31-10-0016
Kispert3:500-00-00-0010
Totals290:0038-10429-3612-621922115

Percentages: FG .365, FT .806.

3-Point Goals: 10-36, .278 (Beal 3-8, Kuzma 2-4, Bertans 2-9, Holiday 1-1, Harrell 1-3, Dinwiddie 1-7, Avdija 0-1, Neto 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Avdija 2, Kuzma 2, Beal, Caldwell-Pope, Harrell).

Turnovers: 13 (Beal 4, Caldwell-Pope 3, Harrell 2, Kuzma 2, Dinwiddie, Neto).

Steals: 6 (Beal 2, Caldwell-Pope 2, Dinwiddie, Neto).

Technical Fouls: None.

Boston2027263063112
Washington2528232766115

A_15,813 (20,356). T_2:58.

