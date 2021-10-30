|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tatum
|45:49
|10-32
|7-7
|2-15
|3
|5
|27
|Williams
|24:09
|2-5
|2-2
|2-4
|0
|4
|6
|Horford
|40:56
|4-9
|0-0
|0-10
|5
|4
|8
|Brown
|47:23
|14-24
|6-7
|0-6
|2
|3
|34
|Schroder
|42:23
|1-7
|4-6
|1-4
|9
|4
|6
|Richardson
|36:49
|7-15
|3-3
|1-3
|0
|5
|18
|Pritchard
|18:21
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|5
|Langford
|17:36
|1-3
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|2
|2
|Parker
|12:02
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|4
|Kanter
|4:32
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|290:00
|44-107
|22-25
|8-54
|23
|32
|112
Percentages: FG .411, FT .880.
3-Point Goals: 2-26, .077 (Pritchard 1-3, Richardson 1-4, Horford 0-1, Parker 0-1, Langford 0-2, Williams 0-2, Schroder 0-3, Brown 0-5, Tatum 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 10 (Horford 6, Brown, Richardson, Tatum, Williams).
Turnovers: 11 (Tatum 4, Brown 3, Parker, Pritchard, Richardson, Schroder).
Steals: 8 (Schroder 3, Tatum 2, Brown, Horford, Richardson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Caldwell-Pope
|41:24
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|2
|2
|Kuzma
|47:57
|6-14
|3-7
|3-17
|1
|4
|17
|Harrell
|35:04
|6-14
|7-8
|5-14
|1
|6
|20
|Beal
|46:10
|12-32
|9-9
|1-7
|6
|1
|36
|Dinwiddie
|39:47
|6-18
|7-8
|1-9
|4
|1
|20
|Avdija
|24:08
|1-4
|1-2
|2-7
|0
|2
|3
|Bertans
|21:37
|2-10
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|2
|7
|Neto
|18:28
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|4
|Holiday
|11:35
|2-3
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|6
|Kispert
|3:50
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|290:00
|38-104
|29-36
|12-62
|19
|22
|115
Percentages: FG .365, FT .806.
3-Point Goals: 10-36, .278 (Beal 3-8, Kuzma 2-4, Bertans 2-9, Holiday 1-1, Harrell 1-3, Dinwiddie 1-7, Avdija 0-1, Neto 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Avdija 2, Kuzma 2, Beal, Caldwell-Pope, Harrell).
Turnovers: 13 (Beal 4, Caldwell-Pope 3, Harrell 2, Kuzma 2, Dinwiddie, Neto).
Steals: 6 (Beal 2, Caldwell-Pope 2, Dinwiddie, Neto).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Boston
|20
|27
|26
|30
|6
|3
|—
|112
|Washington
|25
|28
|23
|27
|6
|6
|—
|115
A_15,813 (20,356). T_2:58.