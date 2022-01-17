PHILADELPHIA (98)
Harris 3-11 0-0 7, Korkmaz 3-10 0-0 6, Embiid 10-20 9-10 32, Curry 4-9 0-0 8, Maxey 5-10 8-9 18, Niang 2-4 1-1 7, Reed 0-1 0-2 0, Bassey 2-2 0-0 4, Drummond 1-2 0-0 2, Brown Jr. 2-7 2-2 6, Joe 3-8 1-1 8, Powell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-86 21-25 98.
WASHINGTON (117)
Caldwell-Pope 6-15 0-0 14, Kuzma 6-13 2-4 15, Gafford 2-2 1-2 5, Beal 5-12 2-3 13, Dinwiddie 1-5 4-5 7, Avdija 1-1 0-0 2, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Hachimura 3-6 4-4 11, Kispert 3-8 3-3 11, Bryant 6-11 2-4 15, Harrell 6-9 6-7 18, Holiday 0-0 0-0 0, Neto 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 42-87 24-32 117.
|Philadelphia
|29
|26
|28
|15
|—
|98
|Washington
|38
|23
|30
|26
|—
|117
3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 7-26 (Embiid 3-4, Niang 2-4, Harris 1-2, Joe 1-6, Curry 0-2, Korkmaz 0-5), Washington 9-30 (Kispert 2-4, Caldwell-Pope 2-6, Hachimura 1-2, Beal 1-3, Kuzma 1-3, Bryant 1-4, Dinwiddie 1-5, Harrell 0-2). Fouled Out_Philadelphia 1 (Harris), Washington None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 42 (Brown Jr. 9), Washington 49 (Kuzma 16). Assists_Philadelphia 19 (Curry, Korkmaz 5), Washington 25 (Dinwiddie 7). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 26, Washington 18. A_14,581 (20,356)