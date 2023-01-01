FGFTReb
Kuzma33:235-160-11-1311310
Porzingis29:239-164-41-50322
Gafford27:508-111-23-44117
Kispert30:023-34-40-61012
Morris25:183-70-00-3407
Hachimura31:5311-181-30-43126
Avdija28:445-121-24-123011
Wright18:513-60-01-4107
Barton3:510-20-00-0100
Carey Jr.3:511-10-01-1002
Goodwin3:511-10-01-2102
Gill3:031-10-00-0022
Totals240:0050-9411-1612-542910118

Percentages: FG .532, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Hachimura 3-5, Kispert 2-2, Wright 1-3, Morris 1-5, Barton 0-2, Kuzma 0-2, Avdija 0-3, Porzingis 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Porzingis 2, Carey Jr., Gafford, Goodwin, Morris).

Turnovers: 17 (Kuzma 5, Avdija 4, Morris 2, Porzingis 2, Carey Jr., Gafford, Hachimura, Kispert).

Steals: 9 (Avdija 2, Porzingis 2, Carey Jr., Gafford, Hachimura, Kispert, Wright).

Technical Fouls: Porzingis, 3:00 first.

MILWAUKEEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Connaughton29:264-90-00-30110
Portis30:066-166-65-102119
Lopez23:303-101-14-10028
Allen26:124-112-20-58113
Carter30:586-160-00-33114
Beauchamp25:004-121-23-40211
Green19:154-70-00-30110
Ingles17:190-40-00-0620
Ibaka15:372-70-02-2034
Mamukelashvili13:040-32-20-4312
Nwora5:281-12-20-0004
T.Antetokounmpo4:050-10-00-0000
Totals240:0034-9714-1514-44221595

Percentages: FG .351, FT .933.

3-Point Goals: 13-49, .265 (Allen 3-9, Green 2-5, Carter 2-6, Connaughton 2-6, Beauchamp 2-9, Portis 1-2, Lopez 1-3, Mamukelashvili 0-2, Ibaka 0-3, Ingles 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Carter, Ibaka, Lopez).

Turnovers: 16 (Ibaka 3, Allen 2, Beauchamp 2, Ingles 2, Lopez 2, Carter, Connaughton, Green, Portis, T.Antetokounmpo).

Steals: 11 (Connaughton 2, Ibaka 2, Allen, Beauchamp, Carter, Green, Ingles, Lopez, Portis).

Technical Fouls: Ingles, 3:00 first; Bucks, 1:46 second.

Washington34342030118
Milwaukee1733202595

A_17,341 (17,500). T_2:00.

