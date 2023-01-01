|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kuzma
|33:23
|5-16
|0-1
|1-13
|11
|3
|10
|Porzingis
|29:23
|9-16
|4-4
|1-5
|0
|3
|22
|Gafford
|27:50
|8-11
|1-2
|3-4
|4
|1
|17
|Kispert
|30:02
|3-3
|4-4
|0-6
|1
|0
|12
|Morris
|25:18
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|0
|7
|Hachimura
|31:53
|11-18
|1-3
|0-4
|3
|1
|26
|Avdija
|28:44
|5-12
|1-2
|4-12
|3
|0
|11
|Wright
|18:51
|3-6
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|0
|7
|Barton
|3:51
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Carey Jr.
|3:51
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Goodwin
|3:51
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|2
|Gill
|3:03
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|50-94
|11-16
|12-54
|29
|10
|118
Percentages: FG .532, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Hachimura 3-5, Kispert 2-2, Wright 1-3, Morris 1-5, Barton 0-2, Kuzma 0-2, Avdija 0-3, Porzingis 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Porzingis 2, Carey Jr., Gafford, Goodwin, Morris).
Turnovers: 17 (Kuzma 5, Avdija 4, Morris 2, Porzingis 2, Carey Jr., Gafford, Hachimura, Kispert).
Steals: 9 (Avdija 2, Porzingis 2, Carey Jr., Gafford, Hachimura, Kispert, Wright).
Technical Fouls: Porzingis, 3:00 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MILWAUKEE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Connaughton
|29:26
|4-9
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|10
|Portis
|30:06
|6-16
|6-6
|5-10
|2
|1
|19
|Lopez
|23:30
|3-10
|1-1
|4-10
|0
|2
|8
|Allen
|26:12
|4-11
|2-2
|0-5
|8
|1
|13
|Carter
|30:58
|6-16
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|14
|Beauchamp
|25:00
|4-12
|1-2
|3-4
|0
|2
|11
|Green
|19:15
|4-7
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|10
|Ingles
|17:19
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|6
|2
|0
|Ibaka
|15:37
|2-7
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|3
|4
|Mamukelashvili
|13:04
|0-3
|2-2
|0-4
|3
|1
|2
|Nwora
|5:28
|1-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|T.Antetokounmpo
|4:05
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|34-97
|14-15
|14-44
|22
|15
|95
Percentages: FG .351, FT .933.
3-Point Goals: 13-49, .265 (Allen 3-9, Green 2-5, Carter 2-6, Connaughton 2-6, Beauchamp 2-9, Portis 1-2, Lopez 1-3, Mamukelashvili 0-2, Ibaka 0-3, Ingles 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Carter, Ibaka, Lopez).
Turnovers: 16 (Ibaka 3, Allen 2, Beauchamp 2, Ingles 2, Lopez 2, Carter, Connaughton, Green, Portis, T.Antetokounmpo).
Steals: 11 (Connaughton 2, Ibaka 2, Allen, Beauchamp, Carter, Green, Ingles, Lopez, Portis).
Technical Fouls: Ingles, 3:00 first; Bucks, 1:46 second.
|Washington
|34
|34
|20
|30
|—
|118
|Milwaukee
|17
|33
|20
|25
|—
|95
A_17,341 (17,500). T_2:00.
