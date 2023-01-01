WASHINGTON (118)
Kuzma 5-16 0-1 10, Porzingis 9-16 4-4 22, Gafford 8-11 1-2 17, Kispert 3-3 4-4 12, Morris 3-7 0-0 7, Avdija 5-12 1-2 11, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Hachimura 11-18 1-3 26, Carey Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Barton 0-2 0-0 0, Goodwin 1-1 0-0 2, Wright 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 50-94 11-16 118.
MILWAUKEE (95)
Connaughton 4-9 0-0 10, Portis 6-16 6-6 19, Lopez 3-10 1-1 8, Allen 4-11 2-2 13, Carter 6-16 0-0 14, Beauchamp 4-12 1-2 11, Ibaka 2-7 0-0 4, Nwora 1-1 2-2 4, T.Antetokounmpo 0-1 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 0-3 2-2 2, Ingles 0-4 0-0 0, Green 4-7 0-0 10. Totals 34-97 14-15 95.
|Washington
|34
|34
|20
|30
|—
|118
|Milwaukee
|17
|33
|20
|25
|—
|95
3-Point Goals_Washington 7-27 (Hachimura 3-5, Kispert 2-2, Wright 1-3, Morris 1-5, Barton 0-2, Kuzma 0-2, Avdija 0-3, Porzingis 0-5), Milwaukee 13-49 (Allen 3-9, Green 2-5, Carter 2-6, Connaughton 2-6, Beauchamp 2-9, Portis 1-2, Lopez 1-3, Mamukelashvili 0-2, Ibaka 0-3, Ingles 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 54 (Kuzma 13), Milwaukee 44 (Lopez, Portis 10). Assists_Washington 29 (Kuzma 11), Milwaukee 22 (Allen 8). Total Fouls_Washington 10, Milwaukee 15. A_17,341 (17,500)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.