|Washington
|0
|3
|0
|9
|—
|12
|Chicago
|0
|0
|7
|0
|—
|7
Second Quarter
Was_FG Slye 38, :46.
Third Quarter
Chi_Pettis 40 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 7:16.
Fourth Quarter
Was_FG Slye 28, 14:51.
Was_B.Robinson 1 run (pass failed), 7:21.
A_61,873.
|Was
|Chi
|First downs
|14
|20
|Total Net Yards
|214
|392
|Rushes-yards
|28-128
|37-238
|Passing
|86
|154
|Punt Returns
|3-35
|3-15
|Kickoff Returns
|1-27
|1-22
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-1
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-22-0
|14-27-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-13
|5-36
|Punts
|6-51.167
|4-46.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-36
|4-42
|Time of Possession
|27:48
|32:12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington, Robinson 17-60, Gibson 5-35, McKissic 2-20, McLaurin 2-11, Wentz 2-2. Chicago, Fields 12-88, Herbert 7-75, Montgomery 15-67, V.Jones 1-8, St. Brown 1-1, Smith-Marsette 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Washington, Wentz 12-22-0-99. Chicago, Fields 14-27-1-190.
RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 3-41, Gibson 3-18, C.Turner 2-23, Samuel 2-6, Sims 1-6, Milne 1-5. Chicago, Mooney 7-68, Pettis 4-84, Kmet 1-15, Montgomery 1-13, V.Jones 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Slye 48.
