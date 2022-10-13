Washington030912
Chicago00707

Second Quarter

Was_FG Slye 38, :46.

Third Quarter

Chi_Pettis 40 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 7:16.

Fourth Quarter

Was_FG Slye 28, 14:51.

Was_B.Robinson 1 run (pass failed), 7:21.

A_61,873.

WasChi
First downs1420
Total Net Yards214392
Rushes-yards28-12837-238
Passing86154
Punt Returns3-353-15
Kickoff Returns1-271-22
Interceptions Ret.1-10-0
Comp-Att-Int12-22-014-27-1
Sacked-Yards Lost3-135-36
Punts6-51.1674-46.25
Fumbles-Lost1-02-1
Penalties-Yards7-364-42
Time of Possession27:4832:12

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Robinson 17-60, Gibson 5-35, McKissic 2-20, McLaurin 2-11, Wentz 2-2. Chicago, Fields 12-88, Herbert 7-75, Montgomery 15-67, V.Jones 1-8, St. Brown 1-1, Smith-Marsette 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Washington, Wentz 12-22-0-99. Chicago, Fields 14-27-1-190.

RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 3-41, Gibson 3-18, C.Turner 2-23, Samuel 2-6, Sims 1-6, Milne 1-5. Chicago, Mooney 7-68, Pettis 4-84, Kmet 1-15, Montgomery 1-13, V.Jones 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Slye 48.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

