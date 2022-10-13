Washington030912
Chicago00707

Second Quarter

Was_FG Slye 38, :46. Drive: 9 plays, 57 yards, 1:37. Key Play: McKissic 16 run. Washington 3, Chicago 0.

Third Quarter

Chi_Pettis 40 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 7:16. Drive: 9 plays, 94 yards, 3:57. Key Plays: Fields 10 pass to V.Jones on 3rd-and-8; Montgomery 13 run on 3rd-and-3; Fields 21 pass to Mooney. Chicago 7, Washington 3.

Fourth Quarter

Was_FG Slye 28, 14:51. Drive: 14 plays, 65 yards, 7:25. Key Plays: Wentz 10 pass to McLaurin; Gibson 18 run; B.Robinson 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Chicago 7, Washington 6.

Was_B.Robinson 1 run (pass failed), 7:21. Drive: 2 plays, 6 yards, 00:45. Washington 12, Chicago 7.

A_61,873.

WasChi
FIRST DOWNS1420
Rushing79
Passing59
Penalty22
THIRD DOWN EFF2-115-13
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-01-4
TOTAL NET YARDS214392
Total Plays5369
Avg Gain4.05.7
NET YARDS RUSHING128238
Rushes2837
Avg per rush4.5716.432
NET YARDS PASSING86154
Sacked-Yds lost3-135-36
Gross-Yds passing99190
Completed-Att.12-2214-27
Had Intercepted01
Yards-Pass Play3.444.813
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB4-4-32-2-1
PUNTS-Avg.6-51.1674-46.25
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE6337
Punt Returns3-353-15
Kickoff Returns1-271-22
Interceptions1-10-0
PENALTIES-Yds7-364-42
FUMBLES-Lost1-02-1
TIME OF POSSESSION27:4832:12

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Robinson 17-60, Gibson 5-35, McKissic 2-20, McLaurin 2-11, Wentz 2-2. Chicago, Fields 12-88, Herbert 7-75, Montgomery 15-67, V.Jones 1-8, St. Brown 1-1, Smith-Marsette 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Washington, Wentz 12-22-0-99. Chicago, Fields 14-27-1-190.

RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 3-41, Gibson 3-18, C.Turner 2-23, Samuel 2-6, Sims 1-6, Milne 1-5. Chicago, Mooney 7-68, Pettis 4-84, Kmet 1-15, Montgomery 1-13, V.Jones 1-10.

PUNT RETURNS_Washington, Milne 3-35. Chicago, V.Jones 3-15.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Washington, Gibson 1-27. Chicago, V.Jones 1-22.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Washington, Holcomb 7-5-0, Wildgoose 7-0-0, Curl 5-0-1, Fuller 5-0-0, Allen 4-0-1, Sweat 3-3-1, Davis 3-1-0, Forrest 3-1-0, Obada 2-2-1, McCain 2-1-0, St-Juste 2-1-0, Payne 1-2-1, Smith-Williams 1-2-0, Toohill 0-3-0. Chicago, Smith 9-3-1, Gordon 5-1-0, E.Jackson 4-1-0, Morrow 3-6-0, Watts 2-4-0, Brisker 2-3-1, Johnson 2-1-0, Muhammad 2-0-1, Vildor 2-0-0, Blackson 1-0-0, Jenkins 1-0-0, Pennel 1-0-0, Quinn 1-0-0, J.Thomas 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Washington, Allen 1-1. Chicago, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Slye 48.

OFFICIALS_Referee Adrian Hill, Ump Roy Ellison, HL David Oliver, LJ Kevin Codey, FJ Mearl Robinson, SJ Jim Quirk, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Roddy Ames.

