|Washington
|0
|3
|0
|9
|—
|12
|Chicago
|0
|0
|7
|0
|—
|7
Second Quarter
Was_FG Slye 38, :46. Drive: 9 plays, 57 yards, 1:37. Key Play: McKissic 16 run. Washington 3, Chicago 0.
Third Quarter
Chi_Pettis 40 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 7:16. Drive: 9 plays, 94 yards, 3:57. Key Plays: Fields 10 pass to V.Jones on 3rd-and-8; Montgomery 13 run on 3rd-and-3; Fields 21 pass to Mooney. Chicago 7, Washington 3.
Fourth Quarter
Was_FG Slye 28, 14:51. Drive: 14 plays, 65 yards, 7:25. Key Plays: Wentz 10 pass to McLaurin; Gibson 18 run; B.Robinson 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Chicago 7, Washington 6.
Was_B.Robinson 1 run (pass failed), 7:21. Drive: 2 plays, 6 yards, 00:45. Washington 12, Chicago 7.
A_61,873.
|Was
|Chi
|FIRST DOWNS
|14
|20
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|5
|9
|Penalty
|2
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|2-11
|5-13
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|1-4
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|214
|392
|Total Plays
|53
|69
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|5.7
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|128
|238
|Rushes
|28
|37
|Avg per rush
|4.571
|6.432
|NET YARDS PASSING
|86
|154
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-13
|5-36
|Gross-Yds passing
|99
|190
|Completed-Att.
|12-22
|14-27
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|3.44
|4.813
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-4-3
|2-2-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|6-51.167
|4-46.25
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|63
|37
|Punt Returns
|3-35
|3-15
|Kickoff Returns
|1-27
|1-22
|Interceptions
|1-1
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|7-36
|4-42
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|27:48
|32:12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington, Robinson 17-60, Gibson 5-35, McKissic 2-20, McLaurin 2-11, Wentz 2-2. Chicago, Fields 12-88, Herbert 7-75, Montgomery 15-67, V.Jones 1-8, St. Brown 1-1, Smith-Marsette 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Washington, Wentz 12-22-0-99. Chicago, Fields 14-27-1-190.
RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 3-41, Gibson 3-18, C.Turner 2-23, Samuel 2-6, Sims 1-6, Milne 1-5. Chicago, Mooney 7-68, Pettis 4-84, Kmet 1-15, Montgomery 1-13, V.Jones 1-10.
PUNT RETURNS_Washington, Milne 3-35. Chicago, V.Jones 3-15.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Washington, Gibson 1-27. Chicago, V.Jones 1-22.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Washington, Holcomb 7-5-0, Wildgoose 7-0-0, Curl 5-0-1, Fuller 5-0-0, Allen 4-0-1, Sweat 3-3-1, Davis 3-1-0, Forrest 3-1-0, Obada 2-2-1, McCain 2-1-0, St-Juste 2-1-0, Payne 1-2-1, Smith-Williams 1-2-0, Toohill 0-3-0. Chicago, Smith 9-3-1, Gordon 5-1-0, E.Jackson 4-1-0, Morrow 3-6-0, Watts 2-4-0, Brisker 2-3-1, Johnson 2-1-0, Muhammad 2-0-1, Vildor 2-0-0, Blackson 1-0-0, Jenkins 1-0-0, Pennel 1-0-0, Quinn 1-0-0, J.Thomas 0-2-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Washington, Allen 1-1. Chicago, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Slye 48.
OFFICIALS_Referee Adrian Hill, Ump Roy Ellison, HL David Oliver, LJ Kevin Codey, FJ Mearl Robinson, SJ Jim Quirk, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Roddy Ames.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.