abrhbiabrhbi
Totals41121512Totals3910139
Thomas rf5211Duffy 2b2110
García 2b6362Massey ph-2b0100
Meneses dh5233Pasquantino 1b5010
Candelario 3b5212Perez dh5123
Dickerson lf3113Lopez pr-dh0000
S.Garrett pr-lf2021Witt Jr. ss5345
Ruiz c5000Melendez rf3110
Smith 1b4000Olivares lf4000
Call cf3100Pratto ph1000
Abrams ss3110Fermin c5000
Garcia 3b5121
Waters cf4220

Washington10000803012
Kansas City00020152010

E_Ruiz (3). DP_Washington 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Washington 12, Kansas City 7. 2B_García 2 (7), Meneses (13), Witt Jr. (8), Garcia (7), Perez (12). 3B_Candelario (2). HR_Thomas (8), Dickerson (2), Witt Jr. 2 (9). SB_S.Garrett (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Corbin W,4-561-376646
Ramírez032200
Edwards Jr. H,10122211
Kuhl S,1-112-310002
Kansas City
Lyles L,0-9565532
Staumont134421
A.Garrett100031
Cuas143312
Wittgren120000

Ramírez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Edwards Jr. pitched to 4 batters in the 8th, Lyles pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Cuas (Abrams). WP_Edwards Jr..

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:12. A_15,878 (38,427).

