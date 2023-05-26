|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|12
|15
|12
|9
|6
|Thomas rf
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.290
|García 2b
|6
|3
|6
|2
|0
|0
|.288
|Meneses dh
|5
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.305
|Candelario 3b
|5
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.257
|Dickerson lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.304
|1-S.Garrett pr-lf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Ruiz c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Call cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.215
|Abrams ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|10
|13
|9
|5
|9
|Duffy 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.313
|a-Massey ph-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Pasquantino 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Perez dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.283
|2-Lopez pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|3
|4
|5
|0
|0
|.241
|Melendez rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.209
|Olivares lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|b-Pratto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Fermin c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Garcia 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.288
|Waters cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|Washington
|100
|008
|030_12
|15
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|201
|520_10
|13
|0
a-walked for Duffy in the 8th. b-flied out for Olivares in the 9th.
1-ran for Dickerson in the 7th. 2-ran for Perez in the 8th.
E_Ruiz (3). LOB_Washington 12, Kansas City 7. 2B_García 2 (7), Meneses (13), Witt Jr. (8), Garcia (7), Perez (12). 3B_Candelario (2). HR_Thomas (8), off Lyles; Dickerson (2), off Lyles; Witt Jr. (8), off Corbin; Witt Jr. (9), off Ramírez. RBIs_Thomas (26), Meneses 3 (28), Dickerson 3 (7), García 2 (20), Candelario 2 (22), S.Garrett (9), Garcia (10), Witt Jr. 5 (25), Perez 3 (31). SB_S.Garrett (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Thomas 4, Ruiz); Kansas City 5 (Waters, Fermin, Melendez, Olivares 2). RISP_Washington 6 for 12; Kansas City 5 for 13.
GIDP_Pasquantino.
DP_Washington 1 (García, Abrams, Smith).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 4-5
|6
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|4
|6
|108
|4.88
|Ramírez
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|5.92
|Edwards Jr., H, 10
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|28
|2.91
|Kuhl, S, 1-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|8.06
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 0-9
|5
|6
|5
|5
|3
|2
|98
|7.30
|Staumont
|1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|33
|4.96
|A.Garrett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|28
|3.15
|Cuas
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|36
|5.16
|Wittgren
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|6.00
Ramírez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Ramírez 3-3, Edwards Jr. 1-0, Kuhl 3-2. HBP_Cuas (Abrams). WP_Edwards Jr..
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_3:12. A_15,878 (38,427).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.