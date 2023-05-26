WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals4112151296
Thomas rf521112.290
García 2b636200.288
Meneses dh523310.305
Candelario 3b521212.257
Dickerson lf311310.304
1-S.Garrett pr-lf202100.261
Ruiz c500011.227
Smith 1b400011.275
Call cf310020.215
Abrams ss311010.239

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals391013959
Duffy 2b211020.313
a-Massey ph-2b010010.215
Pasquantino 1b501000.260
Perez dh512301.283
2-Lopez pr-dh000000.207
Witt Jr. ss534500.241
Melendez rf311021.209
Olivares lf400001.230
b-Pratto ph100000.289
Fermin c500002.244
Garcia 3b512102.288
Waters cf422002.500

Washington100008030_12151
Kansas City000201520_10130

a-walked for Duffy in the 8th. b-flied out for Olivares in the 9th.

1-ran for Dickerson in the 7th. 2-ran for Perez in the 8th.

E_Ruiz (3). LOB_Washington 12, Kansas City 7. 2B_García 2 (7), Meneses (13), Witt Jr. (8), Garcia (7), Perez (12). 3B_Candelario (2). HR_Thomas (8), off Lyles; Dickerson (2), off Lyles; Witt Jr. (8), off Corbin; Witt Jr. (9), off Ramírez. RBIs_Thomas (26), Meneses 3 (28), Dickerson 3 (7), García 2 (20), Candelario 2 (22), S.Garrett (9), Garcia (10), Witt Jr. 5 (25), Perez 3 (31). SB_S.Garrett (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Thomas 4, Ruiz); Kansas City 5 (Waters, Fermin, Melendez, Olivares 2). RISP_Washington 6 for 12; Kansas City 5 for 13.

GIDP_Pasquantino.

DP_Washington 1 (García, Abrams, Smith).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, W, 4-561-3766461084.88
Ramírez03220095.92
Edwards Jr., H, 10122211282.91
Kuhl, S, 1-112-310002218.06
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles, L, 0-9565532987.30
Staumont134421334.96
A.Garrett100031283.15
Cuas143312365.16
Wittgren120000146.00

Ramírez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Ramírez 3-3, Edwards Jr. 1-0, Kuhl 3-2. HBP_Cuas (Abrams). WP_Edwards Jr..

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:12. A_15,878 (38,427).

